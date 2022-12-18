Nick Kyrgios slams soccer fans following their violent attack on a goalkeeper during A-League match

Nick Kyrgios expressed his disgust at fans attacking a goalkeeper during an A-League soccer match in Australia.

The A-League, which is the first division of Australian soccer, saw a controversial incident occur when Melbourne City faced Melbourne Victory in the local derby.

During the 22nd minute of the match at AAMI Park, fans began throwing flares and soon invaded the pitch, with one hitting City goalkeeper Tom Glover with a metal bucket. Referee Alex King, who was trying to shield Glover, also got hurt in the process. A camera operator was also hurt by one of the flares that was thrown on the pitch.

Kyrgios took to social media to express his displeasure with the incident. He slammed the fans for their actions and said that they had no respect.

"Typical, gronks. No respect. You are sitting in the crowd watching for a reason," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

Melbourne Victory released an official statement condemning the actions of the fans and apologizing to Glover, King and the cameraman.

"Tonight, Melbourne Victory Football Club is devastated. The Club unequivocally condemns the actions of fans at Saturday night’s match against Melbourne City at AAMI Park. The actions that occurred are not acceptable under any circumstance and have no place in football. The security and welfare of everyone involved in a football match is paramount and the Club will not accept this behaviour," the club said in a statement.

"The Club would like to formally apologise to Tom Glover, match official, Alex King and the camera operator as well as all players, officials and those who witnessed the appalling behaviour. This conduct will not be tolerated and the Club, along with AAMI Park and Victoria Police, will undertake a full investigation into the incident," they added.

A look at Nick Kyrgios' 2022 tennis season

Nick Kyrgios in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

Nick Kyrgios had a pretty good 2022 season, winning 37 out of 47 matches and clinching four titles — one in singles and three in doubles. His most notable achievement in singles was reaching the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets. The 27-year-old also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters.

His lone singles title came at the Citi Open, where he also triumphed in the doubles alongside Jack Sock. Kyrgios partnered with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis and won the doubles titles at the Atlanta Open and the Australian Open.

He most recently competed at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Cameron Norrie in the first round. He also played in the doubles at the exhibition tournament, partnering Stefanos Tsitsipas. The pair lost to Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker.

Nick Kyrgios finished the 2022 campaign ranked World No. 22.

