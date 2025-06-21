Nick Kyrgios snubs Jannik Sinner for Carlos Alcaraz as player who has 'X-factor' of Federer, Nadal & Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios spoke in depth about whether Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner can announce themselves at the same level as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic anytime soon. The Aussie has full belief in the young Spaniard soon matching Big 3's level, in particular, and has also predicted him to secure a three-peat at this year's Wimbledon.

Kyrgios will not play at this year's grasscourt Major, missing his second consecutive Grand Slam tournament. He was away due to his knee, which required arthroscopic surgery in 2023. The former World No. 13 reached his lone career Major final in singles at Wimbledon 2022, where he fell to seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in four tough sets.

Speaking to The Guardian, Nick Kyrgios maintained that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were likely to monopolize the top rungs of men's tennis for "the next 10 or 15 years." The 30-year-old further heaped praise on the World No. 2, who downed his Italian rival in a titanic title clash at the recently concluded French Open.

Trending

"It’s pretty obvious those two are going to be juggernauts of the sport for the next 10 or 15 years. They pushed each other to a level that not many have played before. I think Alcaraz has that flair and X-factor of Federer, Nadal and Novak," Nick Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios added that while Sinner boasted of easy power, Alcaraz had something more special.

"Sinner is incredibly powerful, but Alcaraz will be up there with those greats," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios predicts Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025

During the interaction with The Guardian, Nick Kyrgios predicted that Carlos Alcaraz would complete the "Channel Slam" for the second year in a row by winning his sixth Major title at this year's Wimbledon.

"I've got to say Alcaraz," Kyrgios claimed when asked about his Wimbledon men's singles favorite.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, has taken well to grasscourts since first reaching the men's top 10 in 2022. The 22-year-old has a 24-3 win/loss record on the surface, which translates to an 88.9% win rate. More impressively, he has downed Novak Djokovic in back-to-back finals at SW19 over the last two years, cementing himself as the player to beat on grass.

Alcaraz is competing at the Queen's Club Championships, where he will face fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals on Saturday, June 21. The World No. 2 will be eager to win his second title at the ATP 500 tournament later this week, previously having reigned supreme at Queen's Club in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More