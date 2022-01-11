"I am proud of what I've achieved" - Nick Kyrgios on his career ahead of 2022 ATP Cup

Six-time ATP tour title winner Nick Kyrgios was recently interviewed by TopCourt, a streaming platform for learning tennis. The Australian, who has been nursing a knee injury since September last year, spoke of the psychological challenges associated with failure for a professional athlete.

He alluded to the hardships and criticisms he had to deal with in the pursuit of a dream. The Australian pointed out that setbacks apply to people and kids in general, and are not restricted to tennis players alone.

"For kids and people, it doesn't have to be tennis players. I feel like people in general that have this sort of dream or want to do something and you get told you're not good enough. That was actually one of the toughest things for me," said Kyrgios.

The Australian mentioned the need to relieve oneself from the weight of expectation and not worry about other people's opinions. He also stressed the importance of being a good human being, and revealed he was proud of himself.

"When I was losing matches, or when I was not being the person that I thought I should be, it was letting so many people down. And then I just stopped worrying about what they thought. If I could just look myself in the mirror and say, look, I'm proud of who I am today. I help people, I try to be better each day, " he explained.

Lachlan McKirdy @LMcKirdy7



Wishing him a speedy recovery!



#AusOpen Not great timing for Nick Kyrgios so close to the Australian Open as he tests positive for Covid.Wishing him a speedy recovery! Not great timing for Nick Kyrgios so close to the Australian Open as he tests positive for Covid. Wishing him a speedy recovery! #AusOpen https://t.co/EjN01rLj4f

Over the years, Kyrgios has earned himself a reputation for being a giant-killer in the game. However, he has only been as high as World No. 13 in the rankings. The Australian explained he is proud of what he has achieved, given that only the smallest fraction of people get to be professional athletes.

"You know, the amount of people that get to be professional athletes in the world is so slim, and I am proud of what I've achieved, " said Kyrgios.

"I would just say there's so many different paths to get there" - Nick Kyrgios on reaching a goal

Nick was last seen in action during the 2021 Laver Cup

Nick Kyrgios noted the "different paths" a professional can take to reach the top of the sport. He believes there's no definitive formula that works for everybody, but that it varies from person to person.

"I would just say there's so many different paths to get there. You know, there's no one straight line way to get to whatever you want to call it, "making it" or getting to the top of your sport, " he pointed out.

The Australian mentioned that every athlete is inherently different, and hence they have different routines and develop different game styles. In conclusion, he highlighted the importance of remembering the people who supported you but eventually doing it your own way.

"Everyone's different. All athletes have different rituals, different diets, different personalities, different game styles. So I would say to take it into account. Don't forget those people who, you know, were putting that into you and use it as fuel. But just know that you can do it your way, " he remarked.

