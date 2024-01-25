Nick Kyrgios & Stefanos Tsitsipas put Wimbledon controversy behind them, relish their Greek heritage alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas recently celebrated their Greek heritage and seem to have put aside their beef from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Kyrgios recently posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Thanasi Kokkinakis and Tsitsipas, joking that the two Aussies, who have Greek heritage, might soon represent Greece on the international level.

"Things could be looking nice for team Greece soon 👀👑😤," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

While Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are both born-and-bred Australians, their parents have roots in Greece. Kyrgios' father, George, is of Greek origin, while Kokkinakis' father, Trevor, hails from Kalamata, Greece, and his mother, Voula, is from Tripoli, Greece. Moreover, Kokkinakis is also well-versed in Greek, the language.

Kokkinakis and Tsitsipas, who recently concluded their 2024 Australian Open campaigns, joined in the banter. The latter expressed excitement for the Davis Cup.

"Davis Cup loading…," Tsitsipas commented.

"Trouble….😂," Kokkinakis wrote.

Screengrab from Instagram

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios have a turbulent history stemming from their fiery exchange during the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Tension during the match reached its peak when Tsitsipas hit a ball towards the crowd at Court 1.

This prompted Kyrgios to call for a default result. The match got uglier from then on as an infuriated Tsitsipas attempted to smack the ball at Kyrgios at the net. The two also had an exchange of unpleasant words after the match and were fined for their conduct.

This latest post from the Australian seems to have put that chapter of the Tsitsipas-Kyrgios history to rest.

Nick Kyrgios will not represent Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios spent most of 2023 on the sidelines. He withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open due to a knee injury and subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He returned to action in June 2023 at the Stuttgart Open but suffered a first-round loss to Wu Yibing.

He then suffered a tear in the ligament of his right wrist, which has kept him out of action to date. Kyrgios recently contemplated his plans for a comeback in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald. The 28-year-old stated that even if he fully recovers and returns to the ATP Tour, he will not represent Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former World No. 13 added that the mistreatment by the Australian Olympic Committee and his exclusion from the 2016 Rio Olympics on behavioral grounds contributed to him ruling himself out of the 2024 Paris Games.

"One thing I will guarantee, though, is that if I am fit and ready to play, I won’t be making myself available for the Olympics. The way I was treated by the Australian Olympic Committee and former chef de mission Kitty Chiller will never be forgotten," he wrote.

"To ban me from playing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games was a disgrace. I was No.13 at the time and had a genuine chance at winning a medal. For them to forbid me from representing my country for behavioral reasons is something that I just can’t forget," Kyrgios added.