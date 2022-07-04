Nick Kyrgios fined yet another time at Wimbledon 2022, Stefanos Tsitsipas also received serious punishment

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been fined for unfair behavior during their heated third-round match at Wimbledon. The Australian was fined $4,000 for his unsportsmanlike conduct, while Tsitsipas was punished for $10,000 for hitting the ball into the crowd.

The 27-year-old now owes a total of $14,000 after being sanctioned for a second time during this year's Championships. The Australian was fined in his first-round match against Britain's Paul Jubb after he spat in the direction of a crowd member.

After receiving the fine, Kyrgios stated that he was eager to see how Tsitsipas would be reprimanded.

“I always get fined, so I’m very keen to see what he will get after today,” Kyrgios said.

The Aussie star clashed with the fourth seed in the third round of SW19. Despite dropping the first set, Nick Kyrgios clawed his way back to triumph, winning 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7).

However, the match witnessed some tantrums and theatrics from both players in the fourth set tiebreak. The Greek accused Nick Kyrgios of constantly "bullying" the opponent but Kyrgios rebufed the accusations and called him "soft".

“It’s constant bullying, that’s what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies. I don’t like people that put other people down", said Tsitispas. “He has some good traits in his character, as well. But … he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him."

Nick Kyrgios blasted Tsitsipas for hitting the ball from close range into the crowd and also demanded a new referee. To this, the Greek accepted that it was "bad from his side".

"Look, I have to say it was really bad from my side. I have never done that before, throwing the ball outside the court in that way. I did apologize to the people. I don't know what went through my head at that time," told Tsitsipas in the press conferecne.

Nick Kyrgios enters the last 16

After edging past World No. 5, Nick Kyrgios reached the round of 16 of the Wimbledon Championships and will play against Brandon Nakashima for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios and Nakashima will square off for the first time on Monday and the Australian will be attempting to reach the quarterfinals for a second time at Wimbledon. The Australian reached the last eight at SW19 in 2014.

