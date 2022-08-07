"Nick Kyrgios sure is doing a lot of winning for a guy that doesn’t win anything" - Tennis fans react to the Australian reaching Citi Open final

Nick Kyrgios continued his impressive 2022 season, reaching the final at the Citi Open in Washington on Saturday. Facing off against Mikael Ymer in the semifinals, the mercurial Australian did just enough to thwart the Swede and proceed to the summit clash with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

This marks the first time the 27-year-old has reached back-to-back finals at the elite level as it has come right after his runner-up finish at the Wimbledon Championships. He fell to Novak Djokovic at SW19 in four sets to hand the Serb his 21st Grand Slam title.

Tennis fans on social media were mighty impressed with the former World No. 13 for his dominant display, remarking that he would definitely be a top-10 player if only he had a better attitude towards his tennis career.

One fan sarcastically pointed out that for someone who is always criticized for not living up to his potential, Kyrgios was definitely winning a lot of matches these days. The tweet read:

"Nick Kyrgios sure is doing a lot of winning for a guy that “doesn’t win anything.""

Another user was of the opinion that the Australian should be considered one of the favorites for the upcoming US Open based on his recent performances, stating:

"If Djokovic is not going to play Kyrgios is definitely in the mix to win the US Open."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

José Morgado @josemorgado Kyrgios' ranking update, with an eye on the US Open seeding:



#63 this week

#42 with final (would be #16 with Wimbledon points)

#37 with title (would be #15 with Wimbledon points) Kyrgios' ranking update, with an eye on the US Open seeding:#63 this week#42 with final (would be #16 with Wimbledon points)#37 with title (would be #15 with Wimbledon points)

Brian Wacker @brianwacker1 Kyrgios is so locked in: Playing for singles AND doubles titles today in DC. Has 84 aces, yet to be broken in singles. Best tennis of his career right now #CitiOpen Kyrgios is so locked in: Playing for singles AND doubles titles today in DC. Has 84 aces, yet to be broken in singles. Best tennis of his career right now #CitiOpen https://t.co/5JQ1gZTsCY

TennisPAL @TennisPALApp @CitiOpen This is the tournament organizers dream. Kyrgios in the singles and doubles. And of course this is the fans dream too. Kyrgios will take care of Nishioka quickly and then win the doubles with his good buddy. What a week for Nick. He deserves it. @CitiOpen This is the tournament organizers dream. Kyrgios in the singles and doubles. And of course this is the fans dream too. Kyrgios will take care of Nishioka quickly and then win the doubles with his good buddy. What a week for Nick. He deserves it.

Aron @aikonriche @atptour @NickKyrgios @CitiOpen He really has the potential to be a top 10 player if he only takes it seriously. @atptour @NickKyrgios @CitiOpen He really has the potential to be a top 10 player if he only takes it seriously.

Dylan Forster @DylanFo95453405 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @NickKyrgios finally looking like your enjoying your tennis, Wimbledon has given you the hunger to win and that's all you have ever needed. Standard is high keep it up KING @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @NickKyrgios finally looking like your enjoying your tennis, Wimbledon has given you the hunger to win and that's all you have ever needed. Standard is high keep it up KING👑

José Morgado @josemorgado Nick Kyrgios doesn't face a break point and beats Mikael Ymer 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career final in Washington DC.



Back to back singles finals for him but his first ATP final (obviously Wimbledon not an ATP tournament) since... Washington 2019. Nick Kyrgios doesn't face a break point and beats Mikael Ymer 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career final in Washington DC.Back to back singles finals for him but his first ATP final (obviously Wimbledon not an ATP tournament) since... Washington 2019. https://t.co/Lqf41909qF

Rimedi @r1medi Nick Kyrgios going to a final, what a guy Nick Kyrgios going to a final, what a guy

Nick Kyrgios takes on Yoshihito Nishioka in the final at Citi Open

Following his victory over Mikael Ymer, Nick Kyrgios will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the 2022 Citi Open. The Japanese has had an extraordinary week so far, logging wins over Jenson Brooksby, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov, Dan Evans, and Andrey Rublev. Except for Brooksby, all the other four were seeded players.

Grant Thompson @granttennis15 🏼 🏼 🏼



Nishioka-Kyrgios final What an incredible run by Yoshihito Nishioka this week. Taking down Jenson Brooksby, Atlanta champion Alex de Minaur, seventh seed Karen Khachanov, 16th seed Dan Evans in a three-and-a-half hour marathon, and now top seed Andrey RublevNishioka-Kyrgios final #CitiOpen What an incredible run by Yoshihito Nishioka this week. Taking down Jenson Brooksby, Atlanta champion Alex de Minaur, seventh seed Karen Khachanov, 16th seed Dan Evans in a three-and-a-half hour marathon, and now top seed Andrey Rublev 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Nishioka-Kyrgios final #CitiOpen

The duo have met thrice on the ATP tour till date, with all three meetings going in favor of the Australian -- at the 2016 Atlanta Open, the 2018 Japan Open and the 2019 Washington Open. Neither have won a title this year yet and both players will be hoping to get their hands on the silverware on Sunday.

A victory for Kyrgios would give him the seventh title of his career, while Nishioka is on the hunt for his second ATP tour title. The former World No. 13 will also benefit more from the win, since it would help him get seeded at the US Open at the end of the month. The 27-year-old is up to No. 42 at the moment and will look to get into the top 30 at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

