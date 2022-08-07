"Nick Kyrgios sure is doing a lot of winning for a guy that doesn’t win anything" - Tennis fans react to the Australian reaching Citi Open final

Nick Kyrgios continued his impressive 2022 season, reaching the final at the Citi Open in Washington on Saturday. Facing off against Mikael Ymer in the semifinals, the mercurial Australian did just enough to thwart the Swede and proceed to the summit clash with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.
This marks the first time the 27-year-old has reached back-to-back finals at the elite level as it has come right after his runner-up finish at the Wimbledon Championships. He fell to Novak Djokovic at SW19 in four sets to hand the Serb his 21st Grand Slam title.
Tennis fans on social media were mighty impressed with the former World No. 13 for his dominant display, remarking that he would definitely be a top-10 player if only he had a better attitude towards his tennis career.
One fan sarcastically pointed out that for someone who is always criticized for not living up to his potential, Kyrgios was definitely winning a lot of matches these days. The tweet read:
"Nick Kyrgios sure is doing a lot of winning for a guy that “doesn’t win anything.""
Another user was of the opinion that the Australian should be considered one of the favorites for the upcoming US Open based on his recent performances, stating:
"If Djokovic is not going to play Kyrgios is definitely in the mix to win the US Open."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Nick Kyrgios takes on Yoshihito Nishioka in the final at Citi Open
Following his victory over Mikael Ymer, Nick Kyrgios will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the 2022 Citi Open. The Japanese has had an extraordinary week so far, logging wins over Jenson Brooksby, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov, Dan Evans, and Andrey Rublev. Except for Brooksby, all the other four were seeded players.
The duo have met thrice on the ATP tour till date, with all three meetings going in favor of the Australian -- at the 2016 Atlanta Open, the 2018 Japan Open and the 2019 Washington Open. Neither have won a title this year yet and both players will be hoping to get their hands on the silverware on Sunday.
A victory for Kyrgios would give him the seventh title of his career, while Nishioka is on the hunt for his second ATP tour title. The former World No. 13 will also benefit more from the win, since it would help him get seeded at the US Open at the end of the month. The 27-year-old is up to No. 42 at the moment and will look to get into the top 30 at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.