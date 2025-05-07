Nick Kyrgios takes sarcastic jibe at 'generation talent' Jannik Sinner ahead of comeback at Italian Open 2025

Australian ATP star Nick Kyrgios took a harsh jab at Jannik Sinner ahead of his return at the 2025 Italian Open. The 30-year-old replied to an encouragement post on social media, snubbing the Italian's chances to excel at the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Rome. This came amid the 3-time Grand Slam champion's return from serving a 3-month-long ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

Sinner was imposed with a three-month ban after testing positive for the banned drug Clostebol. However, the allegations were marked as a mistake caused by the treatment from his physiotherapist. Kyrgios emerged as one of the strongest critics as he was upset with the decision and believed the punishment was too soft. He started the feud by posting on social media, saying that players with better resources get easier treatment. Kyrgios called it unfair, marking it as a sad day for tennis.

While the Aussie remained quiet until the Italian served the 3-month-long ban, he recreated his position as a critic by denying Sinner's authority as the World No. 1. The controversy began after a tennis insider named Scott Barclay showcased firm belief in Jannik Sinner's potential. He predicted the Italian's rise in the upcoming event, optimistically mentioning that he would clinch the title.

"Jannik Sinner is going to win Rome and the ATP Tour is going to need to take a long hard look at itself," he wrote on X.

Nick Kyrgios couldn't stop himself from being a part of the conversation and snubbed Sinner's chances to secure a top position in the upcoming event, using brutal satire.

"Why? He is a generational talent? I wouldn’t be surprised at all 😂," the 30-year-old commented.

Kyrgios made a comeback in 2025 after keeping out of competition for more than 2 years. However, the Aussie couldn't handle the pressure, facing opening round exits in Brisbane, Melbourne and Indian Wells.

Jannik Sinner expresses relief over not missing any major events amid a 3-month-long ban

Jannik Sinner at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner expressed mixed emotions during the doping ban. The Italian player mentioned how he never really wanted to accept the ban, but his conscience asked him to move past the controversy as soon as possible. Although he had to miss four crucial Masters 1000 events in the last months, the 23-year-old expressed relief over not missing out on any Grand Slams.

"Of course when you go to court it can go both ways - nothing or a lot. I didn't want to do it [agree a settlement] in the beginning, so it was not easy for me to accept it because I know what really happened. But sometimes we have to choose the best in a very bad moment, and that's what we did. For me personally it's good news that there are not the Grand Slams included," he said, in a pre-event press conference.

Although Sinner admitted to not setting his expectations high for the upcoming event, he is preparing to compete against the top-ranked rivals, including Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and others. The Italian will look to chase his 20th tour-level title, with his comeback showdown scheduled for May 9.

