Nick Kyrgios is talked about too much in the media, Rafael Nadal can be trusted to play Madrid: Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez recently spoke about his compatriot Rafael Nadal, showering rich praise on the 34-year-old. But Lopez wasn't as kind towards Nick Kyrgios, as he criticized the Australian's 'unjustifiable' behavior.

Kyrgios has often been the center of attention because of his controversial comments and actions. During the ongoing Australian Open the 25-year-old repeatedly found himself in the news, as he kept calling out Novak Djokovic for a host of things - right from the Serb's quarantine requests to his abdominal injury.

In response Novak Djokovic revealed that he doesn't think too highly of Nick Kyrgios as a person, but at the same time commended the Aussie's tennis skills.

While speaking with Radio Marca, Feliciano Lopez opined that Nick Kyrgios gets a lot more attention from the media than he deserves. The Spaniard also believes, however, that Kyrgios is an exceptional tennis player when his mind is in the right place.

“Kyrgios is talked about too much in the media when many times he has unjustifiable behavior," Lopez said. "But when he is well and focused he makes (some) spectacular tennis."

Feliciano Lopez then shifted his attention to the Madrid Open, where he is currently serving as the tournament director. The World No. 65 expressed hope of hosting his event in front of a crowd, but admitted that the probability of that happening is low.

Rafael Nadal

Lopez does have faith, however, that Rafael Nadal will participate in the event if it takes place. The 39-year-old also highlighted how Nadal is exceptionally well-regarded in Madrid.

"It would be great news to celebrate the Madrid Open with people, it is what we want, but the situation is what it is," Lopez said. "If there is a tournament I trust that Rafael Nadal will be with us, he shows that he feels identified and people acclaim him."

Like Rafael Nadal, Feliciano Lopez is also an ardent supporter of Real Madrid. During the conversation Lopez showered rich praise on Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe - two of the most in-form strikers in world football presently.

Advertisement

Like most Madrid fans, Lopez hopes that Mbappe and Haaland will ply their trade in Madrid some day.

"It was a long time since as a football fan, I had not enjoyed so much with two players like Haaland and Mbappe," Lopez said. "I hope I can see them both in Madrid."

What's next for Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios?

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have both exited the Australian Open, and they will now have a bit of time to rest and assess their next options.

Nadal has confirmed his participation at the Rotterdam Open, but he will not be defending his title at Acapulco. It remains to be seen if the Spaniard will follow his good friend Roger Federer to Doha or Dubai.

Interestingly, those are the only two tournaments that Nick Kyrgios has signed up for at the moment. But the Australian’s name is on the list of alternates for both events; he will only take part if a few names pull out.