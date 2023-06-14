Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios shared a picture teasing his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi following his 2023 BOSS Open exit.

Kyrgios had a disappointing return to the tour after a seven-month-long injury layoff.

The Aussie made his 2023 debut at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany, where he faced China's Wu Yibing in his opening match. Kyrgios looked rusty and out of sorts as he lost 6-3, 6-4 in just 55 minutes. He struggled with his serve and movement.

After the match, Kyrgios took to social media to share a picture of his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi napping in the car, jokingly stating that she is not interested in his tennis until he makes it to any Grand Slam final.

"She's not interested unless I make a grand slam final," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram

Nick Kyrgios reveals how girlfriend Costeen Hatzi decides his phone wallpaper

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Costeen Hatzi (R)

Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about his personal life, revealing that his phone wallpaper is a picture of his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. He humorously said that Hatzi is a bit 'bossy.

Ahead of the 2023 Boss Open, the Australian participated in a fun 'In my phone' challenge. During the session, he disclosed that his phone wallpaper is an image of Hatzi.

“My wallpaper is my girlfriend. She’s pretty bossy over that. If I change it off her, she gets a bit mad,” Kyrgios said. “I guess she wants me to always remember that she’s there watching and supporting and yeah, she always likes to be my wallpaper. I don’t really have much of a say in that.”

Kyrgios also shared that British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is one of the most famous contacts on his phone.

“I don’t know, I’ve got some tennis players in there… Okay, Gordon Ramsey, I guess. You know, we did a little TV show together, so it’s coming to Australia.” said the 28-year-old.

The Aussie later tried to FaceTime Ramsey but the call was not answered. He joked that the Brit would have been 'making lunch'.

“It’s face timing. I don’t think he’s going to pick up though. I’m not expecting him to pick up. So, it’s fine. No, he’s not picking. He’s probably making lunch,” he said.

Kyrgios also revealed his Whatsapp profile picture, overall Uber rating, screen time, the last song played on Spotify, and last food delivery order during the show.

Poll : 0 votes