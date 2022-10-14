Nick Kyrgios: The villain is the character that the people remember 

Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to share a series of photos of him practicing on the courts in Brisbane.

The Australian, who has had a flirtatious relationship with many controversies, posted a couple of photos on Friday as he gears up for the upcoming tournaments.

"The villain is the character that the people remember," Kyrgios captioned his post

Kyrgios has had an impressive season, reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where he went down in four sets to Novak Djokovic The 27-year-old later won the Citi Open, dropping just one set against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals en route to the title.

He was last seen in action at the Japan Open, where he reached the last eight before injury forced him to pull out of the tournament ahead of his clash against eventual champion Taylor Fritz.

"Was looking towards alcohol and drugs" - Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari on how their breakup affected her

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Nick Kyrgios' former girlfriend Chiara Passari recently revealed that following their messy breakup, Passari turned to alcohol and drugs.

The couple, who started dating in 2020, ended their troublesome relationship in late 2021. The tennis star has since been accused of assault by Passari.

She even took to social media to publicly reflect on how her relationship with Kyrgios and their breakup affected her mental health. She said that she had lost all hope of finding love and happiness in life, and eventually turned to alcohol and drugs.

"From losing all hope in love, in myself, and in any form of happiness or meaning. Never being able to genuinely smile or understand my purpose in this life. Losing all my appetite/being disgusted by food and instead looking towards alcohol & drugs to help," Passari wrote.

She added that moving to a completely new city, living closer to her parents, and meeting new people has made her see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Then spontaneously moving to a new city, hearing my laugh again, finding my people, loving food again, becoming excited for life. Being closer to my family than I ever have been and starting over. It's all in the universe's hands and is all one big f***ed up journey but all I know is we will always come out of the other end to reach the light," she stated.

