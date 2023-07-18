Tennis fans expressed their delight after Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s 2023 Wimbledon final garnered promising viewership numbers compared to the Serb’s previous final against Nick Kyrgios.

Alcaraz and Djokovic’s summit clash on Sunday, July 16, was BBC’s most watched Wimbledon final in nearly a decade, rated just behind home-favorite Andy Murray’s victory over Milos Raonic in 2016, which was viewed by 13.3 million.

A peak of 11.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the thrilling contest between the Spaniard and the Serb on television. The match was streamed an additional 4.1 million times by BBC’s online audience.

A graph released by BBC showed a magnificent uptick in tennis viewership, even surpassing the numbers of the nail-biting 2019 Wimbledon final between Djokovic and Roger Federer, which peaked at 9.6 million viewers. It is, however, worth noting that the 2019 final also collided with the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final, where team England lifted the trophy.

The 2023 numbers were also significantly higher than the 2021 final between Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini (7.8 million) and the 2022 final between the Serb and Kyrgios (7.5 million).

Tennis fans took to social media to celebrate the sport's rise in popularity with a new generation of stars, led by Carlos Alcaraz.

“The game changer was Alcaraz. We definitely want to see the younger generation win grand slams,” one fan said.

Numerous fans teased Nick Kyrgios for his frequent statements promoting himself as the tennis player who attracts new fans to the sport.

“Carlos Alcaraz ending Nick Kyrgios is such a big Win. ATP tennis in way better shape than it was last year,” one fan remarked.

#TeamThiem @Metronomical19 The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast A peak of 11.2 million watched Carlos Alcaraz win Wimbledon on BBC TV yesterday.



Those are massive figures. 9.6 million watched Djokovic beat Federer in 2019.



7.5 million saw Djokovic beat Kyrgios last year. Carlos ending NK is such a big W. ATP tennis in way better shape than it was last year twitter.com/TennisPodcast/…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

OnFoeNem @___BigWes The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast A peak of 11.2 million watched Carlos Alcaraz win Wimbledon on BBC TV yesterday.



Those are massive figures. 9.6 million watched Djokovic beat Federer in 2019.



7.5 million saw Djokovic beat Kyrgios last year. I believe it. I had friends who never watched tennis before hit me up saying they were cheering for Alcaraz. The kid is gonna transcend the sport twitter.com/tennispodcast/…

Danny | British Flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu



Not locking the biggest events away on Sky or even more obscure pay tv platforms. (How many people are watching the ashes..?) The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast A peak of 11.2 million watched Carlos Alcaraz win Wimbledon on BBC TV yesterday.



Those are massive figures. 9.6 million watched Djokovic beat Federer in 2019.



7.5 million saw Djokovic beat Kyrgios last year. Turns out putting tennis on telly that everyone can watch for free might be good for the sport?Not locking the biggest events away on Sky or even more obscure pay tv platforms. (How many people are watching the ashes..?) twitter.com/tennispodcast/…

Gman @GarryPa31881391 @TennisPodcast I thought Nick was Box office, thats what he and the media keep telling us 🤔

"It's great for the new generation, making them think they are capable as well" – Carlos Alcaraz on defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2023 final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s five-year-long reign at Wimbledon by winning the 2023 final in five sets, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The Serb was the four-time defending champion, and hadn’t lost a match at SW19 since 2018. He was also unbeaten on Centre Court since his final against Andy Murray in 2013. The veteran was on a 34-match winning streak, and was vying for a record eighth title at the event.

With the generational battle concluding in his favor, 20-year-old Alcaraz acknowledged the significance of the occasion.

“It was great. Beating Novak Djokovic at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It's something that I will never forget, that's for sure," he said in his post-match press conference.

Speaking about how the win will impact his generation of tennis players, the Spaniard stated that while he won the match for himself, the result will motivate young players to trust their capabilities.

“Well, I did it for myself, not for tennis generation, honestly,” he said. “As I said, it's great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It's great for me and I think for the young players, as well.”

So far, Carlos Alcaraz is the first and only male player born in the 21st century to lift a Grand Slam title. The World No. 1 now has two Major trophies under his belt.