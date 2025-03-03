Nick Kyrgios and Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze react to Aussie's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi turning up the glam in all-white outfit

ATP star Nick Kyrgios has shared his reaction to his long-time partner Costeen Hatzi's latest Instagram post. Currently preparing for his upcoming ATP 1000 campaign in Indian Wells, he lauded her look in the pictures. Fellow ATP star Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze joined him in the comments.

Ad

The Aussie couple began dating in December 2021 after Kyrgios contacted the Sydney-based interior designer regarding a mirror she was selling on the social media website. She has been his firm supporter, frequently attending matches worldwide and sharing their journey with followers. She also manages a dress hire business, collaborating with brands.

The 24-year-old influencer posted pictures from her trip to California, accompanying her boyfriend as he prepares for a comeback at the ongoing event. Dressed in an elegant white gown, she dropped a carousel of four photos carrying a matching bag. She tagged the clothing brand Kapri in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"@kaprithelabel_ unreleased 🎀"

Ad

As the update started inviting the attention of fans, Nick Kyrgios stepped forward to express his thoughts with a comment.

"Beauty," he wrote.

A few hours later, American player Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze shared her admiration with emojis:

"😍😍😍"

Kyrgios is set to make a comeback on the courts at Indian Wells. His last presence on the tour was recorded at the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne, the 2025 Australian Open in January, where he faced an opening-round defeat against Jacob Fearnley.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi applauds his "villain" vibes at Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has started training to regain momentum at Indian Wells. He posted a picture relaxing on the players' bench in his training outfit, dropping clear signs of preparing for the ongoing competition at the ATP 1000 event, which is in the qualifiers stage till later this week.

Ad

The Australian captioned the photo on Instagram:

"The VILLAIN is usually the character they remember anyway 🎲🎲👻"

Ad

Known for his fierce on-court demeanor, Kyrgios is sometimes targeted with claims of being arrogant, especially on social media. However, some fans also often like his online personality. His girlfriend Costeen Hatzi gushed over his sweaty look in a reply.

"Slay," she wrote.

Nick Kyrgios had a lighthearted response to the comment.

"@costeenhatzi haha slay is insane 😂 see you soon babygirl 😍," he posted.

After taking a break of more than a month, Kyrgios is expected to return to Indian Wells. The Round of 64 showdowns begin on March 7 when he is set to start his campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback