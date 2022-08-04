"I know how much it means when I see a kid low on confidence or he's embarrassed or insecure to go out there and play a sport because he might be overweight; so I feel like I can help" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios drew from his own experience of mental health concerns in his quest to help others. He opened up about undergoing depression and abusing alcohol and drugs in an Instagram post this February.

Speaking after his first-round win against Marcos Giron at the Citi Open, the recent Wimbledon finalist said that while he was struggling mentally, he did not have anyone to talk him through it.

He said that as he can identify himself with kids who like to try out a sport but might be grappling with low self-confidence or insecurity due to being overweight and Kyrgios thinks he can be of help.

"I feel like there are a lot of athletes and a lot of people in general now who are opening up about it, which is good, but honestly, when I was going through it all, I didn't really have that one person who was kind of talking me through those things, and it was just kind of snowballing out of control.

So I know how much it means when I see a kid low on confidence or he's embarrassed or insecure to go out there and play a sport because he might be overweight or anything like that. I know what that feels like, so I feel like I can help a lot of people, but it's gotta start with that person. They have to want to be better," said Kyrgios during his post-match press conference in the Citi Open.

Kyrgios also posted a photo of his younger self on Instagram after reaching the Wimbledon final.

"I just feel like I'm in such a better place with my tennis; Mentally as well; I wanted to show that to the fans" - Nick Kyrgios

Mercurial Aussie Nick Kyrgios says that he is in a better place now mentally.

Nick Kyrgios is among the most talented players on tour, until his outbursts and on-court antics get in the way of a potential victory.

Now, after picking up his first win since his Wimbledon final breakthrough three weeks ago, Kyrgios says that he is in a better place with his tennis and mental health as well.

"I have been training really hard. I just feel like I'm in such a better place with my tennis. Mentally as well. I wanted to show that to the fans," said Nick Kyrgios in his post-match press conference in Washington.

Kyrgios said that he is now playing "for a lot more" than himself and feels that he now has a totally different mindset.

"I'm playing for a lot more than myself, and I feel like I'm just in a totally different mindset. I think a couple years ago, after having a great Grand Slam result, I think I would have struggled, as you said, to find motivation, obviously probably a bit more selfish. But now I feel like I had some time off in Bahamas, but I was still forcing myself to train every day. Coming to these tournaments in shape and ready to go," said Nick Kyrgios in the same press conference.

Kyrgios will face 14th seed Tommy Paul in the third round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

