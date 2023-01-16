Nick Kyrgios violates road rules, finds himself in trouble with Victorian police

Nick Kyrgios forced himself into trouble yet again as the player has been accused of violating road rules in Australia.

Kyrgios was spotted on a scooter with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on Monday morning, with both not wearing a helmet, which is a clear violation of the road rules Down Under. The latest issue has just added up to the already enormous list of controversies that the World No. 21 has been involved in.

In light of this matter, sports presenter Tony Jones took a dig at the Australian No. 1 as he conveyed that it is hard to predict what the player is up to when he "wakes up in the morning."

"You never know what to expect from Nick Kyrgios with when he heads into a tournament. You never know what to expect from Nick Kyrgios when he wakes up in the morning﻿," he expressed during a conversation with 9News.

Meanwhile, former tennis player Todd Woodbridge stated that the whole dispute was "not a good look" for the Australian.

"Not a good look," he said.

Victoria Police made it clear through a statement that they are investigating the incident further.

"Police are aware of an online image of a man riding a scooter in Melbourne's CBD without a helmet. Although it's unclear when the image was taken, Melbourne Highway Patrol, now that they're aware, will make enquiries in relation to the incident," their statement read.

Former basketball player Andrew Bogut lashed out at the rules of the country, conveying that it is such a "nanny state" to which Kyrgios replied:

"Nah it's too much now"

Nick Kyrgios announces withdrawal from 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open Previews

Nick Kyrgios shocked home fans with the news of his withdrawal from the Australian Open on Monday. The 27-year-old cited a knee injury as the cause of his unexpected exit.

Kyrgios was supposed to play against Roman Safiullin in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. With the exit of the Australian No. 1, the country's dream of witnessing a homegrown men's champion at the Australian Open after 47 years has taken a huge blow.

In a conversation with the press, Kyrgios expressed that he was "devastated" to have been forced out of the Grand Slam event in his home nation.

"I'm devastated, obviously. It's my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably. Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it's brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back," he conveyed.

