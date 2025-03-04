Nick Kyrgios voices concern after popular streamers Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru face harassment and threats from obsessed fan during live broadcast

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has expressed outrage at a frightening experience shared by popular streamers Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru, who were harassed and intimidated by an obsessive fan on a live stream. The scary incident took place at the Santa Monica Pier on March 2, 2025, as the three creators were recording their "Sis-a-thon" stream.

Valkyrae (Rachell Hofstetter), Cinna, and Emiru (Emily Schunk) are among the largest gaming and streaming personalities who have millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube, and social media.

Valkyrae, who is one of the co-owners of esports organization 100 Thieves, is famous for her 'Among Us' and 'Fortnite' streams, while Emiru, one of the co-owners of OTK, became popular with her 'League of Legends' gameplay and cosplay streams. Cinna, a new talent, has established her brand with collaborations and interactive live streams.

The dire situation transpired when a man approached the group after they got out of a Ferris wheel, targeting Emiru in particular by requesting her phone number. After she graciously refused, making light of the fact that she "doesn't know how to use a phone," he forebodingly said, "I'm going to keep following her."

After he had walked away, he turned back minutes later and moved to Cinna, making the same request. When she refused again, his behavior became threatening, and Cinna's cameraman, Rosii, had to step in and physically stop him. Adding to the tension, the stalker had allegedly been following them for more than 30 minutes and had even switched clothes to go incognito after taking a photo with them earlier.

Watch the video here:

Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, the streamers cut their broadcast and informed park security before calling law enforcement. In response to the incident, Nick Kyrgios, an avid gamer himself, tweeted his concern on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"Strange man ❌ not ok at all."

Valkyrae subsequently spoke about the incident on social media, reassuring fans of their safety on X:

"We are all ok and have been with police. We decided we are done with the marathon and need time to process! Thank you for all the love and support this past week, we had so much fun and hope you all enjoyed."

Cinna also shared her experience, reacting in shock at the encounter:

"Hey everyone we are safe. unfortunately we have end the marathon and need time to process what happened as we shock at the moment. Thank you for all the love and support on the marathon. We love you all."

Nick Kyrgios set to return at BNP Paribas Open after nearly 2-month hiatus

In Picture: Nick Kyrgios during the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios will return to competitive tennis with the BNP Paribas Open after taking nearly two months off. It will be his sixth showing at the tournament, having previously reached the quarterfinals twice. The former World No. 13 will play in the Masters 1000 event under a protected ranking and will meet a qualifier in the first round. The victor of that encounter will subsequently face five-time winner Novak Djokovic in the second round.

The Australian returned to the tour earlier this year after an 18-month absence. He began his comeback at the Brisbane International but lost in the first round of singles to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(2), 7-6(4), 6-7(3). In doubles, he teamed up with Djokovic, winning the first round against Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies but losing to top seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in the second round. Nick Kyrgios then played at the Australian Open, where he had early losses in both singles and doubles.

