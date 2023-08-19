Nick Kyrgios welcomes "newest member of the family" with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi as she shares adorable moment featuring pet puppy

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi joyfully introduced the latest addition to their family, sharing a heartwarming moment featuring their new pet puppy.

On Friday, August 18, Costeen Hatzi posted a video on Instagram featuring their adorable puppy. In the video, Hatzi can be seen cuddling the dog against her body while filming through a mirror.

"Newest member of the family @kingkyrgios," she captioned the post.

Hatzi, who completed her college education in 2021, now divides her time between being a social media influencer and an interior designer. Additionally, she accompanies Kyrgios on his travels for his matches.

Last year, Nick Kyrgios cited his girlfriend's desire to explore Paris as the driving factor behind this decision to play the French Open, which he had previously labeled the "worst Grand Slam."

"I know I can do great results on clay," he told reporters at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. "I beat Roger [Federer], [Stan] Wawrinka, I played a final in Estoril … My girl wants to get to know the city so I will have to go this year."

Injured Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open, marking his fourth consecutive absence from a Grand Slam tournament.

The organizers of the US Open have announced that Nick Kyrgios will not be participating in the tournament due to an injury.

Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. However, this year, a wrist injury prevented his participation in the tournament. Additionally, he experienced knee and foot injuries that prevented him from participating in the Australian Open and French Open, respectively.

Moments before his withdrawal from Wimbledon in July, Kyrgios spoke to the press. When asked if he felt the absence of tennis during his time away, he candidly stated that he didn't miss the sport. He also mentioned that he had a slight apprehension about returning to tennis, although he acknowledged that playing is part of his professional responsibilities.

"No, I don't miss the sport at all, to be fair. I was almost dreading coming back a little bit, but it's my job." Nick Kyrgios said

Last year, Kyrgios achieved his best result at the US Open by advancing to the quarter-finals before losing in five sets against Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The US Open will be held from August 28 to September 10.