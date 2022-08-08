"I have a partner with me now I see a future with & have to provide for, motivation is a lot higher than it used to be" - Nick Kyrgios after winning the singles & doubles titles at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios had to wait three years for his seventh ATP singles title, but he did it in style as he outclassed Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the Citi Open final. The Australian followed up his singles title with a victory in the doubles category, where he and Jack Sock defeated Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4.

Enjoying arguably his best-ever season, Kyrgios jumped 26 places in the singles rankings from 63 to 37, and would have been much higher on the list if the points at Wimbledon counted. The 27-year-old reached his first Grand Slam final this year in London, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Boasting one of the best serves on the tour, the Aussie has been in fine form for a long time and displayed his skills once again in the final against 96th-ranked Nishioka, dishing out 12 aces in two sets. None of Kyrgios' six opponents were able to break him even once throughout the tournament.

In a press conference, the Aussie stated that with increasing age, he has become more mature and also hinted at his girlfriend as a motivating factor.

"Honestly, I feel as if I'm a lot older, a lot more mature, and I feel like when you get older, you realize you shouldn't be taking these things for granted, the way you're feeling, the way your body feels. Also, I have a partner with me now I see a future with and I kind of see that I have to provide for. So I feel like my motivation is a lot higher than it used to be," Kyrgios said.

The majority of tennis fans have often criticized the star for his repeatedly outlandish behavior on the court, often venting frustration at the chair umpire and even his own team. Kyrgios remains unaffected and instead focuses on those who stand by him.

"I don't care about what people say about my tennis, like always disrespectful to the sport, all this, all that. I know that deep down that I try really hard to do it my own way. I know that I inspire millions of people, and I'm just playing for them," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios will face Sebastian Baez in the Canadian Open first round

Nick Kyrgios will aim for his first Masters 1000 title

The National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, begins on Monday. In the first round of the Masters 1000 event, Nick Kyrgios will square off against World No. 31 Sebastian Baez. The Argentine has had a remarkable year with a number of memorable victories to his name. He registered his first and only singles title triumph at the Estoril Open in Portugal in May.

Kyrgios, whose best result in the Canadian Open is reaching the third round twice, will aim to win his first big title. The Australian breezed past Baez 6-4, 6-0 at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year.

