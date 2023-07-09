Nick Kyrgios has admitted to missing Wimbledon and believes if he had played, his run in the Championship would've been impressive.

The Australian tennis star was the men's singles runner-up in the 2022 grass-court Major. Kyrgios' maiden Grand Slam final run was ultimately put to rest after Novak Djokovic overpowered the Aussie in a stunning four-set battle.

Unfortunately, the Australian star was forced to skip the prestigious Grand Slam this season after a wrist injury compelled him to pull out of the opening round. He was scheduled initially to face Belgian David Goffin in his first match at the tournament.

The 28-year-old's appearance in the ATP Tour has been devastatingly minimal this season. Kyrgios has only participated in one tournament this year after a knee surgery placed him on the sidelines.

Despite not making an appearance at the SW19, the Australian left a message for all his fans. Kyrgios recently posted an Instagram story where he mentioned that he missed attending Wimbledon. He also stated that he would have earned good results had his wrist injury not derailed his participation.

"Missing Wimby. Wish I was healthy woulda been a nice little run," wrote Kyrgios.

The Aussie also added another story where he optimistically hoped to be back on the ATP Tour after regaining his health.

"Hopefully see you all soon when I'm healthy," he added.

Nick Kyrgios welcoming Saudi Arabia's investment gets criticized by Daria Kasatkina

Australian star Nick Kyrgios has been criticized by Daria Kasatkina for insinuating his support for Saudi Arabia's investment.

In the past few months, Saudi Arabian investors have started pumping huge amounts of money into all kinds of sports.

The investors are looking to expand their portfolio by investing in competitive games ranging from F1, football, and tennis. Furthermore, they promise a substantial increase in pay for all sportsmen involved.

Following such developments, Nick Kyrgios rallied behind the boosted pay and tweeted a request to sign him up. He felt gratified knowing that the investors acknowledged the value of players.

"FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP," wrote Kyrgios.

Owing to Saudi Arabia's reputation on certain social issues, Russian No. 1 Daria Kasatkina disagreed with the Aussie's support. She claimed that her involvement in the sport isn't merely for a big cheque.

Kasatkina told reporters that power-making decision lies in the hands of people in power. She also mentioned that ultimately, the world revolves around money and it plays a crucial role.

"It's in the hands of the bigger people, unfortunately. So as I said, unfortunately, now in the world, money talks and plays a very big part," she said.

This difference of opinion between Kasatkina and Kyrgios may just be the start of a bigger debate in the tennis world.

