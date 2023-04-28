Controversial Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios recently wished his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's mother on her birthday.

Kyrgios has been dating Hatzi since December 2021. Hatzi is a 23-year-old Australian social media influencer and interior designer who frequently attends Kyrgios' matches.

The couple was also included in Netflix's tennis docuseries 'Breakpoint', which covers Kyrgios' 2022 season and gives an insight into the early days of his relationship with Hatzi.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist recently took to his Instagram stories to wish his girlfriend's mother a happy birthday, writing:

"Happy birthday @mezhatzi, second mum."

"Meeting her was probably the best thing that's happened to me" - Nick Kyrgios on his relationship with Costeen Hatzi

In an interview with AAP, Nick Kyrgios spoke about his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and claimed that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

He also expressed his gratitude towards her for motivating and pushing him through what was his breakthrough year.

"Meeting Costeen was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that's happened to me - and the year I've had as a highly motivated and highly pushed player, has been because of her. That's been my favourite experience," Kyrgios said.

"None of this could have been done without her. It's been a very successful year, not only on the tennis court but just in general. I'm feeling really, really good about everything and just enjoying life," he added.

The 28-year-old gave further insight into his relationship, claiming that his girlfriend believes in him both on and off the court.

"I just feel happier off the court, really just trying to be happy off the court - and that shows up on the court too. She's just the best thing ever and just makes me feel amazing, believes in my tennis and believes in me off the court too. We have such a good relationship," the Aussie explained.

Nick Kyrgios is currently recovering from a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open, his home Grand Slam.

The No. 19 seed was the highest-ranked Australian at the Melbourne Major, but an MRI on his knee revealed a small tear and a cyst in his lateral meniscus, which required immediate arthroscopic surgery to heal.

However, the Australian recently confirmed that he will be joining Team World later this year for the sixth edition of the Laver Cup, which will be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from September 22-24.

