Nicolas Jarry faced home favorite Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Halle Open. While Jarry lost the match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, he was well-supported by someone special in the crowd.

As expected, the majority of spectators were rooting for Zverev at the Gerry Weber Stadion, but Jarry was being cheered on by his one-year-old son Juan and his wife Laura.

The Chilean No. 1's family was filmed enjoying the match, with Juan looking very serious before chuckling after Laura tried to put sunglasses on his face.

Nicolas Jarry's family has often been by his side during his travels, and Juan even joined him on the court to celebrate his second career title at the 2023 Santiago Open in Chile in March.

Jarry won the tournament after beating Tomas Etcheverry in the final. However, during the presentation ceremony, it was Juan who upstaged his father with his antics.

When Jarry tried to explain what the victory meant to him, all eyes were on his toddler, who was trying to grab the mic and got close enough to put it in his mouth. The incident drew laughter from everyone on the court, including Jarry and the interviewer.

2023 is Nicolas Jarry's best season on the ATP tour

Nicolas Jarry at the 2023 French Open

The quarterfinal run at the Halle Open is the latest in a long list of impressive performances by Nicolas Jarry this season. The Chilean has increased his tour title tally to three after winning two tournaments this year. The results have helped Jarry claim his best-ever career ranking of World No. 28.

The 27-year-old made the semifinals of the Rio Open in February before losing to Carlos Alcaraz. Jarry then racked up his first title of the season at the Chile Open a week later.

He continued his dominant form on clay, winning his third career title at the Geneva Open in Switzerland. Jarry's title run in Geneva included wins over the defending champion and No. 1 seed Casper Ruud, No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, and No. 4 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The Chilean then rode his excellent form to attain his best result at Grand Slams, reaching the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. In Paris, Jarry defeated Hugo Dellien, No. 19 seed Tommy Paul, and Marcos Giron before losing to eventual finalist Ruud.

Jarry won his first ATP tour title at the 2019 Bastad Open. He also has two doubles titles to his name.

