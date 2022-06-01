"Night matches just don't work at Roland Garros"- Tennis fans weigh in on controversial French Open night sessions

The French Open is facing backlash for the late-night matches that have been scheduled in Paris this year. Pundits, players, and fans alike have criticised the timings, with some wanting the organizers to get rid of them altogether.

The quarterfinal clash between Nadal and Djokovic started just before 9 pm in Paris and ended at 01:15 am.

Some of the reasons behind the criticism include the unavailability of public transport at the end of matches, temperatures dropping below 15°C, and disruption of the players' schedules.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser 2:20am. Over an hour after the match and there are still people all over the place outside the Roland Garros grounds desperately trying to locate a taxi/Uber home. Madness. 2:20am. Over an hour after the match and there are still people all over the place outside the Roland Garros grounds desperately trying to locate a taxi/Uber home. Madness. Yeah, this night session situation needs to change before next year, without a doubt. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Yeah, this night session situation needs to change before next year, without a doubt. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Fans weren't shy to express their disapproval on social media.

"Not Paris’s finest few days in terms of hosting sporting events. Bear in mind that Wimbledon have a rank of taxis directly outside the grounds offering a lift to the local train station for £2.50 per person... and more importantly, no ridiculously late finishes," said Stuart Fraser, a tennis correspondent, while replying to a fan.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser ankit @ayceeeh @stu_fraser Just returned from RG. Cabs were asking for €95 for our place 2km away. We walked back :| @stu_fraser Just returned from RG. Cabs were asking for €95 for our place 2km away. We walked back :| Not Paris’s finest few days in terms of hosting sporting events. Bear in mind that Wimbledon have a rank of taxis directly outside the grounds offering a lift to the local train station for £2.50 per person... and more importantly, no ridiculously late finishes. twitter.com/ayceeeh/status… Not Paris’s finest few days in terms of hosting sporting events. Bear in mind that Wimbledon have a rank of taxis directly outside the grounds offering a lift to the local train station for £2.50 per person... and more importantly, no ridiculously late finishes. twitter.com/ayceeeh/status…

Will @WillBeckman_



*one* match from 9pm is worst of both worlds: men’s matches finish too late, women’s matches get ignored for fear of shortchanging fans with BO3.



rip it up and start again Quentin Moynet @QuentinMoynet Djokovic sur les sessions de nuit : "Selon moi, ces matches commencent trop tard. Les télés décident, c'est le monde dans lequel on vit." Djokovic sur les sessions de nuit : "Selon moi, ces matches commencent trop tard. Les télés décident, c'est le monde dans lequel on vit." tennis is littered with bad schedules but the French Open’s night ‘session’ is up there with the worst.*one* match from 9pm is worst of both worlds: men’s matches finish too late, women’s matches get ignored for fear of shortchanging fans with BO3.rip it up and start again twitter.com/quentinmoynet/… tennis is littered with bad schedules but the French Open’s night ‘session’ is up there with the worst. *one* match from 9pm is worst of both worlds: men’s matches finish too late, women’s matches get ignored for fear of shortchanging fans with BO3.rip it up and start again twitter.com/quentinmoynet/…

James Gray @jamesgraysport



If you can't get up for this, the concept doesn't work. Time for a rethink.



#RolandGarros It is officially too cold for tennis. This is one of the greatest rivalries ever and there are empty seats and people starting to struggle to get into the match.If you can't get up for this, the concept doesn't work. Time for a rethink. It is officially too cold for tennis. This is one of the greatest rivalries ever and there are empty seats and people starting to struggle to get into the match.If you can't get up for this, the concept doesn't work. Time for a rethink.#RolandGarros

What a match! @DjokerNole @RafaelNadal. People freezing in the stands. This night match should be a 7.30pm start the latest. @rolandgarros Or better.. get rid of it. @atptour @WTA," a fan tweeted.

Despite the criticism, Amelie Mauresmo, the French Open tournament director, did not concede to removing the late night slots altogether.

"That's actually a key issue that needs to be settled, and that will be one of our priorities in the future. We haven't planned anything yet, but obviously we need to organize ourselves differently with the Department of Transport of Paris with bus systems, with the underground system," said Mauresmo in a press conference.

Simon Briggs @simonrbriggs Night sessions at Roland Garros: just say “non” Night sessions at Roland Garros: just say “non”

Not Rafael Nadal 🇫🇷 @RaphaelDabadie Probably at Roland Garros more than at any other slam, the difference between day and night sessions is huge. Clay is a “living surface” and it’s almost a different tournament when it’s played so late. But I understand the need for media/RG to get a night session unfortunately 🤷‍♂️ Probably at Roland Garros more than at any other slam, the difference between day and night sessions is huge. Clay is a “living surface” and it’s almost a different tournament when it’s played so late. But I understand the need for media/RG to get a night session unfortunately 🤷‍♂️

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Hearing @WTA players were initially upset that most night sessions featured men....after they saw how it played out? "Nah, we're good."....Playing at night here risk > reward... Hearing @WTA players were initially upset that most night sessions featured men....after they saw how it played out? "Nah, we're good."....Playing at night here risk > reward...

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Both Djokovic and Nadal think the night sessions should start earlier than 845 pm (or later).



Great idea. Let's start them at around 5 pm and call them day sessions instead! Both Djokovic and Nadal think the night sessions should start earlier than 845 pm (or later). Great idea. Let's start them at around 5 pm and call them day sessions instead!

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva a rare pic of the nadal and djokovic night session at the 2022 roland garros a rare pic of the nadal and djokovic night session at the 2022 roland garros https://t.co/KrGMzqxc6M

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever I know everybody is excited about Rafa/Novak but virtually every night session on Chatrier so far this year was a blowout.

Tsitsipas/Musetti the only match that went past three sets and it was still a one-way traffic in sets 3-5.



Night matches just don't work at Roland Garros. I know everybody is excited about Rafa/Novak but virtually every night session on Chatrier so far this year was a blowout.Tsitsipas/Musetti the only match that went past three sets and it was still a one-way traffic in sets 3-5.Night matches just don't work at Roland Garros.

"I don't like to play on clay during the night" - Nadal on French Open night sessions

Speaking at a press conference following quarterfinal win over Novak Djokovic, 13-time French Open champion Rafal Nadal said that he doesn't prefer playing at night on clay courts because of the match conditions.

"I don't like to play on clay during the night because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions, especially when it's cold," said Nadal.

Though World No. 1 Novak Djokovic agreed that the matches are starting too late, he also said he understood the reasons behind the scheduling.

"There are differences of opinion about the night sessions. I think they are starting too late, to be honest. But again, TV decides. That’s the world we are living in," Djokovic said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far