"Night matches just don't work at Roland Garros"- Tennis fans weigh in on controversial French Open night sessions

The French Open is facing backlash for the late-night matches that have been scheduled in Paris this year. Pundits, players, and fans alike have criticised the timings, with some wanting the organizers to get rid of them altogether.
The quarterfinal clash between Nadal and Djokovic started just before 9 pm in Paris and ended at 01:15 am.
Some of the reasons behind the criticism include the unavailability of public transport at the end of matches, temperatures dropping below 15°C, and disruption of the players' schedules.
Fans weren't shy to express their disapproval on social media.
"Not Paris’s finest few days in terms of hosting sporting events. Bear in mind that Wimbledon have a rank of taxis directly outside the grounds offering a lift to the local train station for £2.50 per person... and more importantly, no ridiculously late finishes," said Stuart Fraser, a tennis correspondent, while replying to a fan.
What a match! @DjokerNole @RafaelNadal. People freezing in the stands. This night match should be a 7.30pm start the latest. @rolandgarros Or better.. get rid of it. @atptour @WTA," a fan tweeted.
Despite the criticism, Amelie Mauresmo, the French Open tournament director, did not concede to removing the late night slots altogether.
"That's actually a key issue that needs to be settled, and that will be one of our priorities in the future. We haven't planned anything yet, but obviously we need to organize ourselves differently with the Department of Transport of Paris with bus systems, with the underground system," said Mauresmo in a press conference.
"I don't like to play on clay during the night" - Nadal on French Open night sessions
Speaking at a press conference following quarterfinal win over Novak Djokovic, 13-time French Open champion Rafal Nadal said that he doesn't prefer playing at night on clay courts because of the match conditions.
"I don't like to play on clay during the night because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions, especially when it's cold," said Nadal.
Though World No. 1 Novak Djokovic agreed that the matches are starting too late, he also said he understood the reasons behind the scheduling.
"There are differences of opinion about the night sessions. I think they are starting too late, to be honest. But again, TV decides. That’s the world we are living in," Djokovic said.