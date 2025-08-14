"Nike used to be a serious brand" - Fans disappointed by Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's 'boring' US Open 2025 outfits

Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's outfits for the 2025 US Open have been revealed. All three present-day tennis stars have Nike as their apparel sponsor. However, several fans have expressed their disappointment at the outfits the Belarusian, the Spaniard and the Italian will don at the upcoming hardcourt Major.The reveal featured several men's outfits, including one with a pink, sleeveless top. Multiple women's outfits were also revealed.Fans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) were mostly not impressed with the outfits and they took aim at Nike. One fan on X posted a picture of US Open outfits previously sported by Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The caption reflected the disappointment of the fan.&quot;Nike used to be a serious brand…,&quot; the fan wrote.Others chimed in as well.&quot;The pictures of the men must be a joke right.....,&quot; commented one.&quot;One thing about Nike is that you can trust it’s gonna be boring,&quot; another stated.&quot;Nike just mailing it in at this point,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;It looks extremely meh The adidas Wimbledon fits were the best of 2025 so far,&quot; one opined.&quot;Men’s - so boring Women’s - all over the place,&quot; added another.Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner heading into US Open 2025 as defending champions; Carlos Alcaraz won hardcourt Major in 2022Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) (Source: Getty)At the 2024 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka won her third Major singles title by defeating home favorite Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the women's singles final. It marked the Belarusian's maiden singles title triumph at the hardcourt Grand Slam.A day after Sabalenka's success, Jannik Sinner clinched his second Major title, winning the men's singles final against American Taylor Fritz in straight sets. Since their respective title triumphs at Flushing Meadows last year, Aryna Sabalenka has failed to add further Major titles to her collection.Meanwhile, Sinner now has four singles Grand Slam titles, courtesy his results at this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships. The US Open is special for Carlos Alcaraz as well. At the 2022 edition of the Major, the Spaniard won the event by coming out on top against Casper Ruud in the final.All three players are currently participating at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. On the women's side, Sabalenka has set up a quarterfinal clash against Elena Rybakina. On the men's side, Alcaraz is slated to face Andrey Rublev in the last eight, while Jannik Sinner is set to lock horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the same stage.