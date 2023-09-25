Ningbo Open Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Sorana Cirstea vs Claire Liu

Day 2 of the Ningbo Open will see then resumption of the opening round of the women's singles tournament.

Top seed Ons Jabeur will look to start her campaign strongly as she takes on Diane Parry. Third seed Sorana Cirstea will aim to book her place in the second round as she locks horns with Claire Liu.

Sixth seed Arantxa Rus will take on Kamilla Rakhimova while Jodie Burrage will be up against Tamara Korpatsch. The likes of Nadia Podoroska, Katerina Siniakova, Elizabeth Mandlik and Varvara Gracheva will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for the some of the women's singles fixtures on Day 2 of the Ningbo Open.

#1. Sorana Cirstea vs Claire Liu

Third seed Sorana Cirstea will face Claire Liu in the first round of the Ningbo Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Cirstea has won 23 out of 42 main-draw matches so far this season while Liu has triumphed in just 11 out of 28 fixtures. The Romanian has produced some impressive performances so far in 2023 and will be the overwhelming favorite to come out on top.

Having recently reached the US Open quarterfinals, Cirstea should be able to come out on top and qualify for the second round of the WTA 250 tournament.

Predicted Winner: Sorana Cirstea

#2. Arantxa Rus vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Sixth seed Arantxa Rus will face Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the Ningbo Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the latter coming out on top in their prior meeting in Lausanne in 2021.

Rus has won only six out of 13 main-draw matches so far in 2023, having mostly competed on the ITF circuit. Rakhimova has had a similar stint this season, and has won seven out of 18 tour-level main draw fixtures.

The match will be expected to be a tightly-contested affair and either player is capable of coming out on top when at their best.

Predicted Winner: Arantxa Rus

#3. Jodie Burrage vs Tamara Korpatsch

Jodie Burrage will face Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the Ningbo Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Burrage has won eight out of 15 main-draw matches on the WTA Tour so far this season while Korpatsch has triumphed in just seven out of 18 fixtures. The Brit's ranking gives her an edge entering the match and she should be able to come out on top and reach the second round of the Ningbo Open.

Predicted Winner: Jodie Burrage

#4. Katerina Siniakova vs Elizabeth Mandlik

Katerina Siniakova will take on Elizabeth Mandlik in the opening round of the Ningbo Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Siniakova has won 11 out of 25 matches so far this season while Mandlik, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser, has come out on top in only five out of 11 fixtures.

The Czech's relatively more experience on the WTA Tour so far this season gives her an edge going into the match and she should nbe able to come out on top and make it to the second round of the Ningbo Open.

Predicted Winner: Katernia Siniakova