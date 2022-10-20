'No. 1 Aunt' Venus Williams spends time with niece Olympia during Mexico trip, feels "she looks like me"

Venus Williams was recently enjoying a trip with members of her family, including Serena Williams, to Mexico as her niece Justus Bobbitt was about to get married. Bobbitt is the daughter of Yetunde Price, Venus and Serena's late sister.

While everyone seemed to have had a great time on the holiday, Venus was a little extra thrilled to spend time with Serena and Alexis Ohanian's daughter, Olympia Ohanian. While calling herself the "No. 1 Aunt," the 42-year-old shared a couple of photos with the little one on her social media and suggested that the five-year-old looked like her.

Even recently retired tennis legend Serena Williams took to social media to share her fantastic experience from the excursion. Sharing some photographs on Instagram, the 41-year-old described all that she did, which included meeting her fans who sang with her, experiencing Mexico's Chichen Itza (one of the seven wonders of the world), and celebrating with her bride-to-be niece.

"About last weekend. Mexico was great. I met fans that sang tea cup songs with me. Saw one of the 7 wonders of the world. But mostly celebrated out bride to be. Even the moon came! All grown up. @justusssb_ fun thanks," Serena wrote on Instagram.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also shared a video of herself singing and dancing along tothe song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by singer and songwriter Selena Gomez.

“Loving my baby bride to be so much. So much I thought I was Selena for a moment and not Serena. I could never do her justice. All grown up,” she wrote.

Coco Gauff proud to be a product of Serena and Venus Williams' legacy

Coco Gauff is currently participating in the WTA 1000 tournament Guadalajara Open in Mexico. However, she reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event at the San Diego Open last week, losing to Iga Swiatek. The 18-year-old beat Robin Montgomery and Bianca Andreescu in her first two matches.

After her match with compatriot Montgomery, Gauff hailed Serena and Venus Williams and claimed to be a product of their legacy.

"I mean, it definitely affects the future a lot," Gauff said. "I think if Serena and Venus saw this today, two 18-year-olds, both African Americans, playing on the WTA 500 level, I think they'll be proud and I think both of us are products of their legacy. I'm grateful that I had those examples to follow after and I hope that I can maybe be an example myself."

