"No American is safe" - Taylor Fritz's French Open shock loss makes fans come up with bold claims

Taylor Fritz faced a shocking loss to Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the 2025nFrench Open, which made fans question the destiny of American tennis players on tour at the tournament. The fourth seed battled it out for two hours and 41 minutes before crashing out 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 to the German.

Ad

However, this wasn't the first time that Altmaier pulled a stunt that shocked top-seeded players. In the 2020 French Open, he upset the then-world No. 8, Matteo Berrettini, in the third round, leaving the Italian stunned. A similar show was put up by the German as he took Jannik Sinner out in 2023 from the tournament's second round.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Fritz's loss, claiming that the Europeans have an upper hand on clay courts, which might lead to the Americans struggling to find ground in further stages of the tournament. Some criticized how Fritz did not put up his best show, which cost him his chances at the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"This upset was pretty predictable honestly. No American is safe on clay," wrote one.

"I'm not surprised! I said earlier he can be dangerous," posted a user.

"This was on my “upset alert” list. Daniel is not to be played with on clay if he’s having a good day and Fritz is….well he’s Fritz," a fan opined.

Ad

"This is an all time low for Taylor man Altmaier is horrendous," a user stated.

"Fritz doesn't put in hus best. He's got much in his arsenal that he can maximize no doubt, just needs to take more risks," another posted.

Taylor Fritz, too, admitted to the problems he has been facing with his playing style.

Taylor Fritz reflects on 1R loss at the French Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz declared that he has been observing the elements that are factoring into his losses at the post-match press conference being knocked out of the French Open. The American admitted that he has been observing these patterns in his last few tournaments, which indicate something that he needs to work on.

Ad

“I feel like since between Rome, Geneva and here, my movement on court is really bad. I don't know what's going on. A lot of times when I'm sliding, I'm off balance, I'm not timing it correctly. I'm getting wrong-footed a lot, slipping a lot,” he said.

The loss will also affect Fritz's ATP rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More