"No busier person than a child who needs to go to bed" - Victoria Azarenka's struggles to put her son to sleep, hours ahead of her Wimbledon match

Victoria Azarenka recently shared her ordeal of trying to get her son to bed, a few hours ahead of her Wimbledon match.

The Belarusian and her former boyfriend, Billy McKeague, have one son, Leo, who was born in 2016. However, soon after the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, the couple split and were involved in a custody battle, thus forcing Azarenka to withdraw from the rest of the tournaments that year. The end of the long legal battle saw the tennis professional win custody of her son.

The former World No. 1 often posts pictures of her son and updates her fans about their day-to-day lives. The former couple also manages an Instagram account, where they post pictures of Leo and glimpses from his ice hockey sessions and football practices, among others.

On Friday, Victoria Azarenka turned to social media to jokingly speak about her ordeal, where she was struggling to get her son, Leo, to sleep. Elaborating further, the two-time Australian Open winner reckoned that putting a child to sleep is a very tough job to do.

Interestingly, Azarenka is set to feature in her third-round Wimbledon match later in the day.

"There is no busier person than a child who needs to go to bed all of a sudden there is so many things he wants to do," Azarenka wrote on Twitter.

Victoria Azarenka will lock horns with Daria Kasatkina in the third round of Wimbledon

Victoria Azarenka will take on Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Belarusian defeated Nadia Podoroska in the second round and even bageled the Argentine in the second set. The veteran eventually won the tie, 6-3, 6-0.

In the opening round, Azarenka beat Yue Yuan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to kick off her Wimbledon campaign.

On the other hand, Kasatkina has been in fine form in the tournament. The Russian is yet to drop a set and bageled her opponent Jodie Anna Burrage in the second round of Wimbledon.

Kasatkina beat Anna Burrage 6-0, 6-2 to set up a clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the third round. The duo have faced each other three times on the tour, with Azarenka enjoying a 100 percent success rate against the Russian.

They met for the last time on the tour in 2020 at the Italian Open. However, Kasatkina was forced to retire midmatch in the Round of 16. The scores were tied 6-6 in the first set when Victoria Azarenka received the walkover.

