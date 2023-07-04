Venus Williams' behavior after her first-round defeat to Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has drawn angered reactions from tennis fans.
Williams made a strong start to her campaign at the grasscourt Major, breaking the Ukrainian's serve early to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set. However, the former World No. 1 encountered a setback after she slipped and fell while hitting a volley at the net. Her pain was evident as she screamed while clutching her already-taped leg.
Despite taking a medical timeout, Venus Williams struggled to regain her form, allowing Svitolina to claim the opening set and take a 5-3 lead in the second. The match concluded with a moment of drama after Svitolina's forehand was initially called out by the line judge. The decision was overruled when the Ukrainian challenged the call, prompting the chair umpire to end the match.
Williams, seemingly expecting the point to be replayed, shook her head in disappointment at the umpire's decision. After exchanging handshakes with Svitolina at the net, the American made her frustration with the call evident by choosing not to shake the chair umpire's hand, shaking her head while looking at him once again.
Several fans took issue with Venus Williams' refusal to shake the umpire's hand after the match.
"No class, respect or grace at the end of that game from Venus Williams. Didn't even shake hands with the Umpire. Poor form," a fan tweeted.
"For as much as the ESPN commentators went on (and on and on) about her level of class, not shaking the umpire's hand was pretty classless," another fan chimed in.
Other fans drew parallels between the seven-time Grand Slam champion's behavior and her sister Serena Williams' past conduct with chair umpires.
"Venus seems really eager to make herself look as bad as Serena with that disgusting behavior. Looks like it's coded in that family to feel better than the rest and be disrespectful to everyone," a fan commented.
"With a glorious careeer at age 43, still petty about a non-imporant and probably just call and refusing handshake with umpire. reminded why her and her sister were always unlikeable," another user posted.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
"I was literally killing it, then I got killed by the grass" - Venus Williams after Wimbledon 1R defeat
Following her defeat, Venus Williams expressed uncertainty regarding the extent of her injury after her fall during the match.
"I'm not sure what I've done. I'm going to have to investigate it tomorrow. It's late today. But it was quite painful," she said in her post-match press conference.
The 43-year-old joked that she had been "killed by the grass" after initially dominating the match.
"Grass is inherently going to be slippery; you're going to fall at some point. It was just bad luck for me. I started the match perfectly. I was literally killing it. And then I got killed by the grass," she added.
Following her win over Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina will take on Elise Mertens in the second round of Wimbledon 2023.
Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"