Aryna Sabalenka booked her spot in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday, taking down Iryna Shymanovich 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets. However, more than her on-court endeavors, it's what transpired later in the press room afterwards that has taken the tennis world by storm.

After discussing her battle against Shymanovich for a while, the Belarusian was hit with a question from an Ukrainian journalist, where she was probed on her support for Alexander Lukashenko, the country's president.

The journalist refered to Lukashenko as a "dictator" and reminded Sabalenka of how she had once celebrated New Year alongisde him, among other things, while Lukashenko's regime was in the middle of religiously persecuting protestants out in the open.

Understandably, the World No. 2 refused to comment, saying:

"I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question."

The journalist then demanded that Aryna Sabalenka publicly condemn Belarus for its role in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompting a similar response from her.

"I've got no comments to you," Sabalenka said.

Agitated, the journalist then called Sabalenka "a small person," at which point the moderator stepped in and stopped the line of questioning.

"You've got enough answers from me, and I've got no comments to you," said to the journalist afterwards.

"I'm trying to stay away from the negative side of social media" - Aryna Sabalenka

2023 French Open - Day Four

Aryna Sabalenka, however, later cooled down and spoke about how her social media experience has changed in the last 16 months as a result of the war, stating that she continues to receive a lot of hate.

The Belarusian admitted that it was tough for her, but stated that she did her best to stay away from negative comments and focus only on the positive side of things.

"Well, it's been really tough. When everything started, of course, I received a lot of hate, a lot of questions. A lot, you know, from people. But it's something I expect. I'm trying to stay away from the negative side of social media, and I'm focusing on people who are really interested in my life, who are interested in my career, and in my personality."

"As I said before, there is going to be a lot of people who hate you, and it's going to be a lot of people who like you, so I'm focusing on the positive," Aryna Sabalenka said at the press conference.

