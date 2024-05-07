"No disrespect to other players, but something about Rafael Nadal, his aura & intensity" - Coco Gauff on being starstruck by the Spaniard

Much like many other fans of tennis, Coco Gauff also idolizes Rafael Nadal and feels sad about his career reaching its climax. She fondly remembered how she was starstruck when the Spaniard spoke to her.

After a disappointing Round of 16 exit in Madrid, Gauff has arrived in Rome to participate in the 2024 Italian Open.

The clay court tournament may be the last time Nadal plays in Italy. Gauff, who idolizes Nadal, believes the Spaniard's emotional farewell in Madrid made her realize that his illustrious career is ending.

"I think I was in Madrid. It didn't really hit that he was retiring yet. Now when I saw them do the little ceremony after, I was like this is real life, this is for real," Gauff said during an Italian Open press conference.

She admitted that she has practiced next to some great players but only Nadal left her starstruck. She would probably zone out of her practice to watch him play.

"No disrespect to other players, but it's something about him and his aura and the intensity in which he does everything. It's just something to me as a young player to look up to. Also just the grace he shows. He's a very nice person," Gauff added.

She also narrated a story about Nadal speaking to her at Roland Garros last year.

"He touched me on the back and said, Hi, good job. I didn't respond like till 20 tiles already down the stairs because I couldn't believe he spoke to me."

Coco Gauff believes she needs to improve her serves leading up to the French Open

Coco Gauff at the Mutua Madrid Open

Coco Gauff believes her serves let her down in Madrid. She is hoping to tune them up in Italy leading up to the French Open.

"I think for me it's just serving better than I did last week, honestly. I feel like the other parts of my game are very improving in the right direction," Gauff said.

"I feel like that's the part that if I can work that through, I think it will set me up for a very good Roland Garros."

In her Round of 32 clash against Dayana Yastremska, Gauff committed 8 double faults. In the next round against fellow American Madison Keys, she committed 13 double faults, which resulted in a 6-7(4), 6-4, 4-6 loss.

The World No. 3 will begin her 2024 Italian Open campaign on Friday, May 10, after receiving a bye in the first round.

