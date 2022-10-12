"No DNA test needed she is Rafa's daughter" - Tennis fans left in splits as Iga Swiatek makes a startling confession

During her pre-tournament press conference ahead of the San Diego Open, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek revealed that she did not know what 'Twitch' was and that she felt old about her lack of knowledge about the platform.

She was asked if, like fellow young gun Coco Gauff, she enjoyed the recent 'TwitchCon' but surprisingly the Pole gave a hilarious answer about the social media platform.

"I don't know what Twitch is. I feel old,” confessed Swiatek.

Tennis fans on social media soon reacted to the Pole's confession, with one emphasizing her similar nature to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

"No DNA test needed she is Rafa's daughter," said a fan.

Another fan insisted that journalists ask more about Swiatek's interest in books.

"They should know by now you should talk about books with Iga," said another fan.

"The experience she gained over two years makes her a completely different player" - Agnieszka Radwanska on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the US Open trophy at Top of the Rock at the 2022 US Open Champions Portraits

Former Polish tennis superstar Agnieszka Radwanka, meanwhile, believes that Iga Swiatek has gained valuable experience in the last two years battling for the biggest titles.

She feels that the current World No. 1 has 'matured' and 'grown up' during the time.

"She's grown up. Mature. She understood many of the tennis intricacies. The experience she gained over two years makes her a completely different player. Each court entry is now different than it was then in France. She is faced with constant pressure all the time. She hears from all sides that she must win by going out on the court. There are two sides to the coin," said Radwanska in a recent interview with TVPSPORT.PL.

The former Wimbledon runner-up also pointed out that whilst Iga Swiatek has ascended to the top of the rankings, there aren't many to challenge her right now.

"At the moment there is no one or two players who could compete with her equally," she said. "I'm not talking about making her life difficult. I mean more about epic meetings. Most of the girls in the lead are by chance or are not up to the level of Iga. There came a point in tennis when many girls ended their careers around the same time. There was a void in the lead.

"I do not see a player who could play with her as an equal. In the long run, she may be losing to herself, which of course I do not wish her. Anything can happen in sports," she added.

