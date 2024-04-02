"No ice cream?"- Ons Jabeur reacts to Leylah Fernandez's smoothie-themed April Fool's joke

Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez recently played an April Fool's prank on her followers via a video involving a smoothie-making video, which received a sarcastic question from Ons Jabeur.

Fernandez explained how she was making her morning smoothie. She listed out the ingredients, which included avocados, bananas, and spinach in a video she posted on her Instagram handle.

Jabeur, the former World No. 2 commented on the video and asked, "No ice cream?", to which Fernandez replied, "Unfortunately no."

A screenshot of Leylah Fernandez's Instagram handle

Fernandez then explained why she was putting certain ingredients and the calorific value they add to the smoothie.

"I always start with a good avocado. I do love avocados. We will add some bananas. I do put some spinach. I don't like to eat salad, so we always put it in smoothies," the Canadian said.

Then came the twist. Leylah Fernandez started adding tuna and jalapeno peppers, explaining the reasons for putting them in her smoothie.

"I know this might be a little weird for some people but I do enjoy some tuna. It's good for protein. So, you know we are going to add some tuna to it (smoothie). A lot of people think it is wrong but we do need a jalapeno pepper. I am Latina. I love spicy food," she said, barely controlling her laughter.

Soon enough, the smoothie was ready but the Canadian backed off from drinking it and started laughing before saying:

"I ain't drinking this. Come on guys. Did you really think I was going to mix tuna and jalapeno into my morning smoothie?"

She then showed the usual way in which she makes the smoothie with avocados, frozen bananas, almond milk, cocoa powder, and peanut butter as ingredients.

"How long did it take you to realize that it is April's fools? In all seriousness Smoothie No. 2 was delicious. Very good. Cheers guys," Leylah said inthe video.

Leylah Fernandez and Ons Jabeur to play at Charleston Open

Ons Jabeur and Leylah Fernandez at the Birmingham Open in 2021

Leylah Fernandez and Ons Jabeur will be in action at the Charleston Open, which marks the beginning of the clay court season on the WTA Tour. The event, being held at Daniel Island in South Carolina between March 30 and April 7, is the only clay court tournament in North America.

Jabeur is the defending champion at Charleston. Both she and Fernandez have received byes in their opening round at Charleston.

The duo have notably endured lackluster starts to the 2024 season. Fernandez made a shock exit in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with Jabeur suffering a similar result. The Canadian did better at the Miami Open, reaching the third round, but the Tunisian suffered an early exit there as well.

The duo had their best performances of the season in the Middle East.

Leylah Fernandez lost to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open in Doha. Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open where she lost to Beatriz Haddad-Maia.