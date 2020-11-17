'No idea. I'm so sorry': Rafael Nadal clueless about his title wins

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and has won a number of championships across the globe. The Spaniard has lifted so many trophies in his career that he has seemingly lost count.

In a unique quiz about his career organized by the ATP, Rafael Nadal could not answer the questions regarding his title wins. The 20-time Grand Slam champion gave wrong answers to multiple queries related to his championship triumphs.

Rafael Nadal, who is currently playing in the Nitto ATP World Finals 2020, precisely remembered his professional tennis career's various firsts.

Rafael Nadal did not know the exact number of his title wins

The quiz host Josh Denzel asked the Mallorca-based player about his ATP Tour debut, his maiden tournament final, his first title win, and his first clash with Roger Federer.

Except for the year when he qualified for his first final in Auckland, Rafael Nadal answered all the questions accurately. The 2020 French Open winner had made it to the Auckland tournament final in 2004, but guessed it to be a year before.

We made @RafaelNadal do a quiz about his career...



He did pretty well 😂 #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/GKVcYu2YVr — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2020

Next, Nadal was asked about his total singles titles on tour. The 'Big Three' star estimated the number to be 87. However, he is still on 86. Besides, the former World No.1 had no clue about his doubles titles as well as his titles on clay.

"Ohh! No idea. I'm so sorry," Rafael Nadal said in response to the question regarding his clay-court triumphs. The host informed him that 60 of his 86 singles titles were won on clay.

In the last section of the quiz, Rafael Nadal was interrogated about his first Grand Slam final. The 34-year-old got part of the scoreline of his maiden Major summit clash against Mariano Puerta in the 2005 French Open right.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Nadal also knew the exact number of matches (56) he has played against Novak Djokovic on tour.

Can Rafael Nadal win his 87th singles title in London this week?

After an unsuccessful attempt to end his Paris Masters drought, Rafael Nadal is currently competing in the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

It is pertinent to note that the Spanish tennis legend has won 86 titles in his career, but he has not been crowned champion even once at the season-ending event.

Rafael Nadal in action at the ATP World Tour Finals

Nadal would be keen to seize his maiden ATP Finals title before the tournament moves to Turin next year. The two-time finalist defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to kick off his campaign this year, and is currently battling Dominic Thiem in the O2 Arena.