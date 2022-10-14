"No matter the location nor the colour of the court he's still scrapping away" - Tennis world in awe of Andy Murray following 2R win at the Gijon Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray held his nerve after losing the first set of his match against Pedro Cachin to seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open. Murray, 35, rallied to beat Cachin, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), in the round of 16 in a near three-hour encounter.

The Brit's nerve-wracking win in the tiebreak of the deciding set led to tennis fans raving about the three-time Grand Slam winner. One fan congratulated Murray on a thrilling win.

"Well done Andy some wonderful rolacoaster tennis," one user tweeted.

Another fan expressed their happiness after the win and hoped that the Brit would win "his first title in six years."

"Well done Andy Murray! Maybe he can get his first title in 6 years*," another fan wrote in his tweet.

*Murray last won a title in 2019 in Antwerp.

Kermit Kane @KermitKane11 @the_LTA @andy_murray

Maybe he can get his first title in 6 years! @TennisTV Well done Andy Murray!Maybe he can get his first title in 6 years! @the_LTA @andy_murray @TennisTV Well done Andy Murray!Maybe he can get his first title in 6 years!

Another user did not hide their excitement while celebrating Andy Murray's progression to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

"ANDY MURRAY TO THE QF!!! LETS GOOOOOOO," the tweet read.

Mayor_McAwesome @Mayor_McAwesome ANDY MURRAY TO THE QF!!! LETS GOOOOOOO ANDY MURRAY TO THE QF!!! LETS GOOOOOOO

Mike Dickson, a tennis writer for Mail Sport, heaped praise on the three-time Major champion and stated that the Brit is still capable of fighting tooth and nail to win matches, irrespective of the location or the "colour of the court."

"No matter the location nor the colour of the court he's still scrapping away," Mike Dickson wrote in his tweet.

Below are a few more tweet reactions to Murray's win:

Andy Murray's performance at the Gijon Open so far

Gijon Open - Day Four

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is currently plying his trade at the Gijon Open in Spain. In the ATP 250 event, the Brit kickstarted his campaign with a win over sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the tournament. The Spaniard failed to serve a single ace and the 23-year-old lost his first meeting with the former World No. 1.

The former World No. 1, who entered the tournament through a wildcard, was up against Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the second round of the event. Despite the World No. 61 hitting 13 aces, Murray held his nerve and beat Cachin in a three-set thriller to book his place in the last eight of the tournament.

He will face either Sebastian Korda or third seed and home favorite Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the last four of the indoor hardcourt event.

Poll : 0 votes