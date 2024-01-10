"No matter what these slugs say, my name will be there" - Nick Kyrgios shoots down his detractors, reminisces about Australian Open doubles title run

Nick Kyrgios recently took jibes at his detractors while recalling his 2022 Australian Open men's doubles title run alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

A fan recently expressed his utter disregard for Kyrgios' career achievements, posting a picture of Kokkinakis holding the Melbourne trophy with the mercurial Aussie cropped out. They wrote in their caption that the world No. 68 deserved huge props for winning the doubles title on his own.

The post seemingly irked Kyrgios, as he reposted it on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. The 28-year-old began by showering praise on Thanasi Kokkinakis, insisting that it is a very fond memory of teaming up with his friend in Melbourne. He then rebuked the fan in his trademark foul-mouthed fashion.

"Beautiful person and my brother till the end. What a memory! No matter what these slugs say, my name will be there. Thank you @TKokkinakis," Kyrgios wrote on X.

The former world No. 13 also replied to the fan's original post, insisting that Kokkinakis "picked him up" when his game wasn't delivering during their campaign.

"You are hilarious. But he played dope! Picked me up when I needed, but I served pretty decent for the couple of weeks," he wrote.

Thanasi Kokkinakis thanked Nick Kyrgios a few moments later in the replies.

"My guy," he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have won three ATP doubles titles together

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis pose with the 2022 Atlanta Open doubles trophy

For the uninitiated, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis' partnership goes way back. Both Aussies turned pro in 2013. And while Kyrgios has since become a household name in men's singles, Kokkinakis has also done fairly well for himself.

The duo has played doubles on the ATP Tour on 13 occasions. While their tournament campaigns from 2013 to 2021 were unceremonious, they finally hit gold at the 2022 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi dropped only two sets en route to the men's doubles championship match. With a raucous crowd backing them, the Aussie pair played some scintillating tennis to mow down their countrymen Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 to take home the title in Melbourne.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis continued their partnership during the Sunshine Double, before winning their second title at the Atlanta Open.

The Aussie team's last appearance came at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. They went 1-2 in their group-stage matches, thereby failing to qualify for the semifinals of the year-end tournament.