"No need for this nonsense at the net, seriously no need"- Tennis fans left miffed at Carlos Alcaraz for his antics during coin toss against David Goffin

Tennis fans recently took to social media to point out the similarities between the antics of Carlos Alcaraz and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal during coin tosses ahead of their matches.

During his opening-round match against David Goffin at the 2022 Astana Open, fans claimed that the Spaniard was using his antics to intimidate his opponent, with many suggesting that he was imitating compatriot Nadal.

One fan mentioned that it was incredibly rude of the 19-year-old during the coin toss, touching on how distracting it was to his opponents.

"Incredibly rude & annoying to jump like that when someone is talking to you," said a fan.

My Brilliant Friend @missfreyja2 @NovakPoetry Incredibly rude & annoying to jump like that when someone is talking to you. Don’t they teach manners at Nadal’s academy? @NovakPoetry Incredibly rude & annoying to jump like that when someone is talking to you. Don’t they teach manners at Nadal’s academy? 😒

"I feel like this gave Goffin more reason to beat Alcaraz" said another fan.

Bored-.-Guy @BoredGuy0368925 twitter.com/NovakPoetry/st… Tennis Poetry @NovakPoetry I just waching the match. Alcaraz doing Nadal’s jumping stuff lol.. I just waching the match. Alcaraz doing Nadal’s jumping stuff lol.. https://t.co/cdlbu2Kqjl I feel like this gave Goffin more reason to beat Alcaraz I feel like this gave Goffin more reason to beat Alcaraz 😆😆😆 twitter.com/NovakPoetry/st…

Meanwhile, another fan revealed that the reigning US Open champion reminded him of Nadal with such behavior, wondering if the tennis community with now start to fawn over him in the same way they did for the Mallorcan.

"Sigh. He just reminds me of everything about Nadal. The on-court behavior, the fawning from entire tennis community..." a fan mentioned.

December_dust @decemberdust1 @NovakPoetry Sigh. He just reminds me of everything about Nadal. The on-court behavior, the fawning from entire tennis community... @NovakPoetry Sigh. He just reminds me of everything about Nadal. The on-court behavior, the fawning from entire tennis community...

Here are some more reactions:

vintageaddicted @cestlaviemacher @NovakPoetry When Alcaraz will stop imitating Nadal, Djokovic and Federer and say whatever is needed to be liked by Fedal fans, I'll appreciate him more. @NovakPoetry When Alcaraz will stop imitating Nadal, Djokovic and Federer and say whatever is needed to be liked by Fedal fans, I'll appreciate him more.

Lachhman Bhatia @LachhmanBhatia @NovakPoetry I feel intensely for "Oh Boy" Alcaraz's loss to Goffin in the first round. Alcaraz did the jumping like Nadal but unfortunately couldn't play like Nadal later on. He just couldn't match Goffin's aggression & lost the match. Alcaraz now plays under pressure. He needs to be relaxed @NovakPoetry I feel intensely for "Oh Boy" Alcaraz's loss to Goffin in the first round. Alcaraz did the jumping like Nadal but unfortunately couldn't play like Nadal later on. He just couldn't match Goffin's aggression & lost the match. Alcaraz now plays under pressure. He needs to be relaxed

SiriuslyStern🇨🇦🇮🇹🎸🏈 🥅 ⚽️ 🎾 @LedSteelers



I can understand the racquet swinging forehands/ backhands but ...thankfully unlike compatriot, he doesn't have a door frame above his head to knock his nugget on lol ! Funniest moment, it was priceless, even RF laughed! @NovakPoetry You'd think he'd be stretched by that point, no..?? lolI can understand the racquet swinging forehands/ backhands but ...thankfully unlike compatriot, he doesn't have a door frame above his head to knock his nugget on lol ! Funniest moment, it was priceless, even RF laughed! @NovakPoetry You'd think he'd be stretched by that point, no..?? lol I can understand the racquet swinging forehands/ backhands but ...thankfully unlike compatriot, he doesn't have a door frame above his head to knock his nugget on lol ! Funniest moment, it was priceless, even RF laughed!

TennisXTalk @TennisXTalk @NovakPoetry Nadal never jumped that way though. Atleast not at the toss. Nadal does that in the tunnel before they come on court. He famously banged his head at Wimbledon before going on court with Muller @NovakPoetry Nadal never jumped that way though. Atleast not at the toss. Nadal does that in the tunnel before they come on court. He famously banged his head at Wimbledon before going on court with Muller

Mark 🦈 @marktheshark210 twitter.com/novakpoetry/st… Tennis Poetry @NovakPoetry I just waching the match. Alcaraz doing Nadal’s jumping stuff lol.. I just waching the match. Alcaraz doing Nadal’s jumping stuff lol.. https://t.co/cdlbu2Kqjl Imagine doing this as the “#1” player in the world and then getting throttled by David Goffin Imagine doing this as the “#1” player in the world and then getting throttled by David Goffin 😂 twitter.com/novakpoetry/st…

"I always believed I had it and I am happy you can still see it there" - David Goffin after defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain celebrates winning set point against Felix Auger Aliassime at the Davis Cup

Speaking to the press after his victory over Carlos Alcaraz, David Goffin revealed that he was happy that he still has it in him to produce his best game against the best players in the world. He further added that the fire within him pushed him through in his match against the World No. 1.

"When you play against the World No. 1 on a big stage, big crowd, the fire inside gives you so much power to play your best tennis because you don't have any choice. You have to fight and give your best and that was the case today. I always believed I had it and I am happy you can still it there," said Goffin after the match.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, recognized that he could not handle the pressure that the Belgian put on him during the entire match, praising him for playing aggressively without any fear.

"It was a tough game. David played wonderfully. Returning to the competition is never easy, he has already played two games on this court, which is not the easiest to get used to. It is very slow and it has been complicated. I was able to adapt and he was superior," the 19-year-old was quoted as saying by MARCA.

"He played very aggressively and I couldn't handle the pressure he put on me. It's something I have to learn from, I have to take note of the lessons from this game," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far