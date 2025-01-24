"No one on Aryna Sabalenka's team got her back" - Fans amused by No. 1's colorful pre-final Nike training outfit at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka was captured while training in a colorful and body-hugging outfit, a day ahead of her 2025 Australian Open women's singles final clash against Madison Keys. Upon taking notice of the outfit, several tennis fans joked about it.

On Friday, January 24, the official X handle of the Australian Open shared a video. In it, World No. 1 and two-time defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka could be seen training in the players' gym at Melbourne Park wearing the outfit, which was created by her apparel sponsor Nike. The post was captioned:

"This is a vibe, @SabalenkaA #AO2025"

It didn't take long for the post to draw the attention of tennis fans, and most of them delivered hilarious reactions to Aryna Sabalenka's colorful Nike outfit.

"This is how you know no one on her team’s got her back. How are you gonna let someone walk out of the hotel wearing this assault of the visual senses? Friends don’t let friends wear s**tty fits!" a fan wrote.

"Who let her get out of hotel like that?" asked one fan.

"Looking like some kid started coloring her with pastel craypas," another chimed in.

"If she stepped foot on court with this!!!!!!" added yet another.

Others ridiculed Nike over the outfit's design.

"@nike pls fire everyone and no severance," one fan suggested.

"I’m going to reiterate this statement…why does Nike want tennis fashion to be ugly now? What even is this?!" another questioned.

Sabalenka later took to the court to practice in the same outfit.

Aryna Sabalenka practicing at the 2025 Australian Open in her colorful, body-hugging outfit (Source: Getty)

No stranger to raising eyebrows with her often-bold outfit choices, Aryna Sabalenka spoke up about her passion for fashion in an interview before the start of the 2025 Australian Open.

"I follow a lot of fashion influencers" - Aryna Sabalenka on her outfits and styling

Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

Two days before the start of main draw matches at the 2025 Australian Open, Vogue published an interview with Aryna Sabalenka. In the interview, Sabalenka touched on several subjects of interest to her, and one of them was fashion.

The three-time Grand Slam champion laid bare her love for fashion and buying habits.

"I’ve always been into fashion. I like to wear cool watches and beautiful jewellery pieces. I follow a lot of fashion influencers and brands, and I like to see what’s coming next. Basically, I like to buy stuff. A lot of stuff," Sabalenka said.

Later, the World No. 1 also reflected on her collaboration with the Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.

"It gives me another opportunity to be closer to the fashion world, to meet really cool people, to tell my story and represent myself as a strong woman. It’s a really amazing opportunity," she added.

If Sabalenka manages to defeat Keys and clinch the Australian Open women's singles title for the third successive year, she will join an illustrious list of players with three-peats at the tournament. The list includes Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, and Martina Hingis.

