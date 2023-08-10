On the sidelines of the Canadian Open tournament, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, and other top-10 ATP players listed the reasons why tennis is the best sport.

The National Bank Open shared the video of the session on social media as the players sat and spoke about their reasons for loving the sport they play professionally.

"We asked the top @atptour players at the #NBO23 Why is tennis the best sport," the video's caption read.

World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe replied to the question saying:

"You play in nice cities around the world in front of nice fans of the world. I think it cultures you as a human being."

Ranked ninth, Taylor Fritz answered:

"No one to blame and no one to take the credit away from you."

World No. 8 Jannik Sinner said he likes the sport because a tennis match is full of small victories and losses.

"Tennis is the best sport because you can lose one point but you can still win the match," he said.

Fifth-best Casper Ruud sounded philosophical and said:

"Every point kind of lives its own life. Every match lives its own life."

Holger Rune, however, had a simple response - for the forehand.

"For me personally, I love to hit a forehand and that’s why I love it so much," the World No. 6 said.

Ranked fourth, Stefanos Tsitsipas remarked that playing tennis is an artistic experience for him:

"It’s an individual sport that allows you to fully express yourself and be an artist on the court. Full of possibilities to create your own path and be the superstar, be the center of attention."

In the most elaborate of all responses, World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev said:

"Tennis is the best sport… I feel like a lot of people can play it so a lot of people can relate to how tough it actually is and is super competitive because you’re one on one against your opponent and there’s no draw, only one can win."

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz stated he loves the sport because of the one-on-one encounters.

"I love the individual sport, you know playing against the other ones," he said.

If Carlos Alcaraz wins Canadian Open, he will stay on top of ATP rankings until US Open

Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open last year.

Carlos Alcaraz sits on the top of the ATP rankings with 9,225 points, 430 points ahead of Novak Djokovic (8,795) in the second spot. If Alcaraz manages to win the ongoing Canadian Open in Toronto, Djokovic will not be able to catch or pass the Spaniard in the rankings until the US Open.

Alcaraz crashed out of the Toronto tournament in the second round last year. Therefore, he will bag 990 points if he secures the ATP 1000 title this week, going 1,420 clear at the top since the Serb pulled out of the tournament due to fatigue.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are scheduled to compete at the Cincinnati Open next week, but the results at the Western and Southern Open won't matter as the Serb would only be able to collect 1,000 points at the most. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has only 180 points to defend as he reached the quarterfinals of last year's tournament in Mason, Ohio.