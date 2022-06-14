"No one called us or asked for our opinion, and I think it shouldn't work that way" - Matteo Berrettini on ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points this year 

Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini reached the final of Wimbledon last year and is hoping to go one better this time around. The World No. 10 is currently gearing up to participate in the Queen's Club Championships, having just beaten Andy Murray to clinch the Stuggart Open trophy.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Queen's Club Championships, the biggest talking point was Wimbledon not carrying ranking points this year. While Berrettini felt that the players should have been consulted before any decision was made, he also reiterated that he understood why such a strong stance had to be taken.

"I understand that it is a difficult and complicated situation for everyone, first of all for people who are suffering from the war, but I would have preferred that this ATP decision had been taken differently, perhaps asking the players. No one has called us, or asked for our opinion, and I think it shouldn't work that way. Maybe it could have been avoided in some way since this is the biggest decision made by the ATP in 20 years, that I know of," Matteo Berrettini said.

He spoke about how he sympathized with the Russian and Belarusian players ahead of the tournament at SW19. The Italian also said that the players who will participate in this tournament are also on the receiving end of the punishment as they won't gain any points in the rankings.

"My opinion is that exclusion is not easy to digest for Russian and Belarusian players, but at the same time also for other players, not only those who will lose points but also those who will not gain them. In my opinion, it was not the most correct decision," Matteo Berrettini continued.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Matteo #Berrettini on Wimbledon with no points: "Nobody asked us our opinion about it and I think it shouldn’t work like that. It’s difficult to play with these thoughts in my mind because I know that it doesn’t matter how well I play, I’m going to drop out of maybe the top 20" Matteo #Berrettini on Wimbledon with no points: "Nobody asked us our opinion about it and I think it shouldn’t work like that. It’s difficult to play with these thoughts in my mind because I know that it doesn’t matter how well I play, I’m going to drop out of maybe the top 20" https://t.co/AfsJvD9A3U

"It seems that the decision is made, there will be no changes" - Matteo Berrettini believes that the ban on Russian and Belarusian players will stand

Matteo Berrettini in action at the BOSS OPEN Stuttgart 2022 - Day 7

Matteo Berrettini also divulged information that the ban will stand for Russian and Belarusian players ahead of Wimbledon this year, which prompted the ATP and WTA to retaliate by stripping the grass Major of its ranking points.

"I have spoken to the ATP, the various managers and the players, and it seems that the decision is now made. There will be no changes. I have to accept that. It's also hard to play because you have this thought in mind: I know that no matter how well I play I'll probably come out of the top 20. It will be more difficult but you have to compete," Matteo Berrettini said.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Matteo Berrettini makes his return to the



#BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof Back with a bang!Matteo Berrettini makes his return to the @atptour with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 win over Albot Back with a bang! 💥Matteo Berrettini makes his return to the @atptour with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 win over Albot#BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof https://t.co/VvYVN0Ehks

Berrettini also spoke about the fact that since it is Wimbledon, arguably the most storied Grand Slam on the calendar, players will show up and perform. He also believes that the prize money will make it easier for players to participate in the tournament.

"I believe that every player will go there to play Wimbledon regardless of the points, because it is a Slam, and if I read correctly there will be the record of prize money. I haven't seen any player say they won't go," Berrettini concluded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far