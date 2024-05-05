Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid Open summit clash sparked reactions from the tennis fraternity.

The top two seeds butted heads in what was a rematch of last year's finals, which went the Belarusian's way. Swiatek captured the first set after gaining the decisive break in the 11th game to put herself in the lead. However, Sabalenka managed to come through big in the second set, which was full of breaks, and restored parity to level the scores.

At 1-1, the two went into the deciding set where both of them didn't give the other errors to capitalize on. In the third set, the Pole saved two champion points on her serve at 5-6 to take the final into a title-deciding tiebreaker. Both players saved match points in the tiebreaker, but the World No. 1 finally came through and clinched the title after three hours and eleven minutes 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7).

The tennis world was in awe of the quality produced by the top two seeds and many reacted to it on X (formerly Twitter). Among them was American legend Chris Evert, who tweeted mid-match calling the match 'high-quality' tennis and couldn't guess who the winner was going to be.

"Thoroughly enjoying this @SabalenkaA @iga_swiatekmatch...very high quality tennis, #and.....no idea who will win... #wta"

Ana Ivanovic was also in awe of the level of tennis and congratulated Iga Swiatek on her win.

"Wow. What a final!! Such a high level of tennis throughout the match. Very powerful game by both players. Congrats @iga_swiatek on an amazing tournament."

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs felt that none of the players deserved to lose the match and also congratulated them.

"Wow! No one deserved to lose that match. To both players, congrats," Stubbs said

Former tennis player Mark Petchey posted some statistics from the match and called it a work of 'tennis art'.

"That’s a work of tennis art in numbers," Petchey tweeted

Victoria Azarenka, who was eliminated in the third round, also congratulated both players for putting on an amazing show.

"Incredible match from both girls! What a final! Amazing! Congratulations to @iga_swiatek for the title and to @SabalenkaA for awesome fight! Bravo," Azarenka said

"I think people can take a lot from watching women's tennis" - Iga Swiatek

When asked if she cared about the comparisons made between men's and women's tennis, Iga Swiatek admitted that if they were to play men the women would lose, however, that was not the point. She said that it was about the quality of the match between the two players.

"Well, I think, obviously if we would have to play against a man we would lose. It's not about that. It's about how two players match against each other. So I think we can play great matches."

Swiatek then said that the more than the level of tennis, the crux of it was to compare what one felt while watching a game and said that this was women's tennis strength as it invoked emotions.

"You know, I'm No. 1, but I'm seeing these girls in the top 10, we can play such intense battles. I think it's all about what emotions it brings in people, and I think it's not that you should compare the level of tennis, but you should compare, like, what it gives you when you watch it."

"I think people can take a lot from watching women's tennis, and it can be interesting and emotional.”

Iga Swiatek will now head to Rome to defend her title at the Italian Open before she heads to Roland Garros where she will attempt to win her fourth title.