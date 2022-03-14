"No one is happier than me about this" - Venus Williams on Tom Brady's retirement U-turn

Venus Williams recently expressed her delight at NFL great Tom Brady reversing his decision to retire.

Brady announced his retirement last month, saying that he was unable to commit to the NFL anymore. However, he confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady wrote.

Brady's announcement was well-received by many, including Venus Williams, who took to Instagram to express her happiness.

"No one is happier than me about this," she wrote.

Brady is regarded as the greatest signal caller of all time. He set several quarterback records during his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including career wins, regular-season wins, playoff wins, and Super Bowl MVP awards.

This past season, he finished with 5316 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns. Brady's return will no doubt be a big boost for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who failed to defend their Super Bowl crown in 2022.

Venus Williams is yet to play a match in 2022

Venus Williams last featured in the Chicago Women's Open

Venus Williams has not played a match since the Chicago Women's Open in August. The American exited the tournament in the opening round after losing to Hsieh Su-wei.

Her prolonged absence from the WTA tour has seen her ranking drop to 470. She is yet to provide an update as to when she will return to action. She has not been awarded a wildcard for the Miami Open, so she is unlikely to return until the clay season at the very least.

Given that she is 41, it won't be much of a surprise if she announces her retirement in the near future.

