"No one will talk about it because her name isn't Iga Swiatek" - Fans lash out at Danielle Collins over lengthy toilet break in Wimbledon loss to Pole

Danielle Collins' lengthy toilet break during her loss to Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship didn't go down well with many tennis fans. Collins and Swiatek have history, with the American having previously accused the Pole of unsportsmanlike behavior.

On Saturday, July 5, Collins and Swiatek clashed for a place in the fourth round of the grass Major. The Pole dominated the American and cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory. After losing the first set, which was wrapped up within 35 minutes, Collins took a seven-minute long toilet break before she eventually made her way back on to Centre Court. This irked several fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"Collins 7 minute toilet break after a 35 minute set but no one will talk about it because her name isn't Iga Swiatek," a fan wrote.

Iga Swiatek, a former World No. 1, has been accused on numerous occasions of using delaying tactics to distract her opponents. However, this time around, fans scrutinized Danielle Collins' seven-minute long toilet break.

"And Iga never complains when others call a break, but haters never talk about that," another fan wrote.

"She also took a long time tying her shoelaces on Swiatek's service game," commented another.

"Ooh well, different treatment for different player!," another fan chimed in.

"Preach. If it were the other way round we won’t hear a word," weighed in yet another fan.

One fan reacted through a GIF.

"I feel more comfortable on grass than in previous years" - Iga Swiatek after beating Danielle Collins in third round at Wimbledon 2025

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

After comfortably dispatching Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek attended a press conference, where she reflected on her rock-solid performance against the American. Grass is widely regarded as the Pole's weakest surface, but during the presser, the former No. 1 and five-time Major champion spoke up about getting used to the playing surface and conditions at SW19.

"I am very pleased with my level of play, I believe I am reaching the consistency level that I have been seeking for a while, and I feel more comfortable on grass than in previous years. Having more time available to train and compete on this surface is crucial, but also being able to focus solely on point-by-point play. I try to maintain no expectations and adapt to all situations that arise during the matches," Swiatek said.

Swiatek's next challenge at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships is a fourth-round battle against Clara Tauson.

