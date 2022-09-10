Create

No pause in US Open coverage in Great Britain after Queen Elizabeth II's death 

Catherine Whitaker announces the continuing coverage of the US Open
Catherine Whitaker stated that the US Open will be covered during the mourning period in the UK.
Modified Sep 10, 2022 06:20 AM IST

British sports reporter and commentator Catherine Whitaker has stated that the 2022 US Open will continue to be broadcast on UK television.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away at her home in Scotland aged 96, following which, several cultural and sporting activities in the country have been canceled or postponed - including a slew of cricket, golf, and rugby matches.

The country began a 10-day mourning period on Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96 gun salutes planned in London – one for each year of the Queen's long life.

In light of this, Catherine Whitaker took to social media to state that both Amazon Prime Video Sport and the Tennis Podcast will continue to cover the hardcourt Major at Flushing Meadows. However, the tone will alter to reflect the "mood" of the nation.

"FWIW (for what it's worth) I think sport should be continuing, with an adjustment in tone to reflect the mood of the nation. Sport is an escape, & a constant in a world of change. On @primevideospor and the @TennisPodcast we’ll be continuing to cover the US Open for those that do want to follow it," Whitaker tweeted.
2022 US Open will crown first-time Grand Slam winners

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 US Open.
The New York Major will crown new men's and women's singles winners on Saturday and Sunday, with both the US Open defending champions and previous Grand Slam winners out of the race.

In the men's singles section, there are three men left fighting for the title: Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz, and home favorite Francis Tiafoe. Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov in the first semifinal, whilst Carlos Alcaraz will face off against Francis Tiafoe in the other semifinal.

Alcaraz and Ruud stand a fantastic chance of topping the ATP Rankings. If they both make it to the New York final, the winner will take over the World No. 1 ranking, and if they both lose, Rafael Nadal will take over the top spot.

A new @atptour world No.1 will be crowned 🔝🙌🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal 🇪🇸 @carlosalcaraz 🇳🇴 @CasperRuud98 https://t.co/Ou1KGbux42

Iga Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion (French Open 2020, 2022), will take on Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in the women's singles title bout on Saturday. The pair have been the most consistent players on the WTA tour this season and enter the championship match as the top two ranked players. The Pole won their most recent matchup at the 2022 Italian Open, bringing their head-to-head record to 2-2.

😘Two worthy #USOpen finalists 🙌@iga_swiatek | @Ons_Jabeur https://t.co/WrO5W4now7

