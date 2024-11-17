No revenge for Taylor Fritz as American No. 1 falls to Jannik Sinner again at ATP Finals 2024 final in rematch of US Open final

Jannik Sinner ended his 2024 singles season with a big win, taking down Taylor Fritz in the final of the ATP Finals to win his maiden year-end championship. The Italian has now beaten the American No. 1 in four straight matches, a streak stretching all the way back to 2023.

Fritz came into the contest as the underdog, seeing as he had lost in the group stage to Sinner already. Having beaten him in the final of the US Open earlier this year as well, the World No. 1, who had yet to lose a title at the event, was the unanimous favorite for the title in Turin.

Things unfolded exactly as expected. The opening set went the 22-year-old's way, his ninth straight set at the ATP Finals. A late break of serve was enough for Sinner, who took it 6-4 after 10 aces and no double faults to his name.

The second set saw another serving masterclass from the two-time Grand Slam champion. An early break of serve, this time, was enough for Jannik SInner to take the match, winning 6-4, 6-4. This is Sinner's third biggest title of the season, to go with the Australian Open and the US Open.

Jannik Sinner's road to glory in ATP Finals 2024

Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Day 8 - Source: Getty

In the group stage at the 2024 ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner faced Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur. He scored a straight-sets win in each encounter, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Fritz and beating Medvedev and De Minaur 6-3, 6-4.

In the semifinals, the Italian took on Casper Ruud, beating the Norwegian 6-1, 6-2 very comfortably. With the final also being a straight-sets win, Sinner has become the first player this century to win the ATP Finals from start to finish without losing a set.

Sinner has now ended the 2024 season with eight singles titles to his name. In addition to the three major titles mentioned above, he also won the ABN AMRO Open, the Miami Open, the Halle Open, the CIncinnati Open and the Shanghai Masters. His only loss in a final this year came at the China Open, when he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash.

Even before the Turin event, Sinner was guaranteed to finish the year as the World No. 1. Up next, he will move to the Davis Cup Finals, where Italy are the defending champions.

