"No other sport expects its athletes to perform at these times"- Tennis fans chew out US Open for ridiculous scheduling after Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner QF thriller

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced a late-night thriller in their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match between the two rising young superstars lasted over 5 hours and finished at 2:50 am local time, making it the latest ever finish to a match at Flushing Meadows.
While the quality of the encounter thrilled everyone, there were a few fans on social media who were unhappy with how late the match ended. One fan said that although the match was fabulous, a match ending at almost 3 am is not good for anyone and called out the US Open organizers for their scheduling.
"Fabulous match, clearly. But playing two singles matches in the night session is asking for trouble and - as I am sure all players would agree - finishing so late/early in the morning is no good for anyone," said a fan.
Another remarked that it was not healthy for the players by any means, and that it was inhumane to expect them to perform at these times.
"I just don't think it's healthy. No other sport expects its athletes to perform at these times. Those matches would have been just as good a little bit earlier. Midnight should be late enough. Just my opinion."
"The energy I receive in this court at 3 a.m., it was unbelievable" - Carlos Alcaraz on his late night thriller at the 2022 US Open
In his post-match press conference, the Spaniard made reference to the energy of the New York crowd after his 5-hour thriller against Sinner. Carlos Alcaraz revealed that the support from the crowd was incredible, even at 3 am, and called them "the best in the world."
"The crowd is amazing, I would say the best in the world. I mean, the energy I receive in this court at 3 a.m., it was unbelievable. I mean, probably in other tournaments, other place, everybody went to their house to rest. But they keep in the court, supporting me. It was unbelievable," said the Spanish player.
He also mentioned that he was very happy to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career after his late-night epic.
"Pretty great. I mean, I feel great to be in my first semifinal in a Grand Slam. I feel better reaching semifinal here in US Open. This tournament is amazing," he added.
Carlos Alcaraz next faces home hero Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday for a place in the US Open final and a chance to become the new World No.1.