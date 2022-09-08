"No other sport expects its athletes to perform at these times"- Tennis fans chew out US Open for ridiculous scheduling after Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner QF thriller

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced a late-night thriller in their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match between the two rising young superstars lasted over 5 hours and finished at 2:50 am local time, making it the latest ever finish to a match at Flushing Meadows.

While the quality of the encounter thrilled everyone, there were a few fans on social media who were unhappy with how late the match ended. One fan said that although the match was fabulous, a match ending at almost 3 am is not good for anyone and called out the US Open organizers for their scheduling.

"Fabulous match, clearly. But playing two singles matches in the night session is asking for trouble and - as I am sure all players would agree - finishing so late/early in the morning is no good for anyone," said a fan.

Simon Cambers @scambers73 Fabulous match, clearly. But playing two singles matches in the night session is asking for trouble and - as I am sure all players would agree - finishing so late/early in the morning is no good for anyone Fabulous match, clearly. But playing two singles matches in the night session is asking for trouble and - as I am sure all players would agree - finishing so late/early in the morning is no good for anyone

Another remarked that it was not healthy for the players by any means, and that it was inhumane to expect them to perform at these times.

"I just don't think it's healthy. No other sport expects its athletes to perform at these times. Those matches would have been just as good a little bit earlier. Midnight should be late enough. Just my opinion."

Eleanor Crooks @EleanorcrooksPA @luizlemuz I just don't think it's healthy. No other sport expects its athletes to perform at these times. Those matches would have been just as good a little bit earlier. Midnight should be late enough. Just my opinion @luizlemuz I just don't think it's healthy. No other sport expects its athletes to perform at these times. Those matches would have been just as good a little bit earlier. Midnight should be late enough. Just my opinion

Eleanor Crooks @EleanorcrooksPA What a crazy, crazy match. Carlos Alcaraz really is something else. That one will hurt for Jannik Sinner but these two will surely have many, many more grand slam battles to come. Meanwhile, no tennis match should finish at 2.50am. It's insane. What a crazy, crazy match. Carlos Alcaraz really is something else. That one will hurt for Jannik Sinner but these two will surely have many, many more grand slam battles to come. Meanwhile, no tennis match should finish at 2.50am. It's insane.

Here are some other tweets criticizing the late night ending of the match:

Not Up Tennis @IanKatzTennis @luizlemuz @EleanorcrooksPA The other problem is that by running so late tennis is reducing the number of people who are watching its best stuff. @luizlemuz @EleanorcrooksPA The other problem is that by running so late tennis is reducing the number of people who are watching its best stuff.

Amin Khalaf @khalaf_amin Craig Gabriel @crosscourt1 Looks like the record for the latest finish is going to be broken. It stands at 2.36am. The 5th set is starting at about 2.05am. Match time 4h25 Looks like the record for the latest finish is going to be broken. It stands at 2.36am. The 5th set is starting at about 2.05am. Match time 4h25 I don’t understand #USOpen and everyone else making a big deal about this match being the latest to finish as if that were a good thing??? twitter.com/crosscourt1/st… I don’t understand #USOpen and everyone else making a big deal about this match being the latest to finish as if that were a good thing??? twitter.com/crosscourt1/st…

gwongfit @gwongfit Seriously USO needs fix their scheduling. Stop with the late night matches that goes into the next day. #USOpen Seriously USO needs fix their scheduling. Stop with the late night matches that goes into the next day. #USOpen

AseemTiwari.eth @totallyTiwari I wonder how much overtime they’re paying these TV crews for these late night matches. #USOpen I wonder how much overtime they’re paying these TV crews for these late night matches. #USOpen

gwongfit @gwongfit Late night matches are ridiculous. The scheduling is so messed up. #usopen Late night matches are ridiculous. The scheduling is so messed up. #usopen

Brian Wilde @BWildeMTL



Now if only the US Open organizers could schedule the night session to start at 6 pm so more of us could see it.



It ended at 3 am.



This is very stupid. Lukas Weese @Weesesports



Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in a five-set, 5 hr and 15 minute thriller 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the



No words. MATCH. FOR. THE. AGES.Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in a five-set, 5 hr and 15 minute thriller 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the #USOpen semifinals.No words. MATCH. FOR. THE. AGES. 🇪🇸Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in a five-set, 5 hr and 15 minute thriller 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the #USOpen semifinals. No words. https://t.co/sUrhzpwUPe I’m reading a lot that this was one of the all time great shot making matches.Now if only the US Open organizers could schedule the night session to start at 6 pm so more of us could see it.It ended at 3 am.This is very stupid. twitter.com/weesesports/st… I’m reading a lot that this was one of the all time great shot making matches. Now if only the US Open organizers could schedule the night session to start at 6 pm so more of us could see it. It ended at 3 am. This is very stupid. twitter.com/weesesports/st…

"The energy I receive in this court at 3 a.m., it was unbelievable" - Carlos Alcaraz on his late night thriller at the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates match point against Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open

In his post-match press conference, the Spaniard made reference to the energy of the New York crowd after his 5-hour thriller against Sinner. Carlos Alcaraz revealed that the support from the crowd was incredible, even at 3 am, and called them "the best in the world."

"The crowd is amazing, I would say the best in the world. I mean, the energy I receive in this court at 3 a.m., it was unbelievable. I mean, probably in other tournaments, other place, everybody went to their house to rest. But they keep in the court, supporting me. It was unbelievable," said the Spanish player.

He also mentioned that he was very happy to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career after his late-night epic.

"Pretty great. I mean, I feel great to be in my first semifinal in a Grand Slam. I feel better reaching semifinal here in US Open. This tournament is amazing," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz next faces home hero Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday for a place in the US Open final and a chance to become the new World No.1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal