"No more tennis, my training for Formula 1 has officially started" - Daniil Medvedev goes racing with Alex Albon and Daniil Kyvat

Daniil Medvedev recently took to Twitter to post a few snaps from his karting session with Formula 1 racers Alex Albon and Daniil Kyvat.

The World No. 2 lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final after having led by two sets to love. The Russian implied in his press conference following his defeat that he was disappointed with the crowd and that his childhood dreams had been shattered by their behavior.

Medvedev, however, was in high spirits on Friday as he hopped behind the wheel of a Pro-Kart for a fun drive. The World No. 2 also posed for a few photos with Albon and Kyvat on the race track, and uploaded those snaps to Twitter with a cheeky caption.

"No more tennis! My training for Formula 1 has officially started!" the Russian said.

The Russian also uploaded a video of himself blazing through the track on the kart. He also posted a photo of himself receiving tips from his fellow countryman, Kyvat, who competed in Formula One between 2014–2017 and 2019–2020.

Medvedev was visibly exhausted after the session and claimed he was "dead."

Tennis fans on Twitter reacted enthusiastically to the Russian's posts. A fan named Samer even edited Medvedev's photo in karting gear and superimposed Red Bull Racing's logo onto it, jokingly suggesting that the Austrian team had decided to give the Russian a seat for next season.

The World No. 2 responded to the fan, claiming tongue-in-cheek that the racing team had announced his signing too early. He also extended his respects to the entire F1 roster.

Daniil Medvedev scheduled to play in Acapulco later this month

The 2022 Australian Open runner-up is scheduled to play at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco next. Medevdev was also on the entry list for the 2022 Rotterdam Open, but withdrew from the indoor hardcourt event due to fatigue.

It should be noted that he could replace Novak Djokovic as the new World No. 1 in the coming weeks. The Russian has accumulated a truckload of points over the last 52 weeks, and is now only 890 points behind the 20-time Major winner in the ATP rankings.

