"No version of Novak Djokovic stands a chance against this monster" - Fans revisit Rafael Nadal's stunning display in French Open 2017 final

Fans on social media recently reminisced about the greatness of Rafael Nadal by sharing one of the best points played by the Spaniard in the 2017 French Open final 2017 against Stanislas Wawrinka. Fans thought that even Novak Djokovic would not be able to compete against Rafael Nadal when the Spaniard was playing at that level.

Rafael Nadal has been a mainstay at the top of men's tennis for the better part of the last two decades. The Spaniard has 22 Grand Slams to his name and is only second to Novak Djokovic. He has been a main part of the famed trio of Big 3, which included Djokovic and Roger Federer, all of whom have dominated men's tennis.

One fan recently shared a video on Redditt where Nadal is seen winning an improbable point against Stanislas Wawrinka in the 2017 French Open final.

"Every time I watch this point I feel it's illegal to do that.. it's just a tennis match no need for that," stated the fan.

Another fan said that it was a privilege to see one of the great players at the height of their powers on their preferred playing surface. The fan termed the experience 'brutal.'

"Only slam final I have seen live and my god...This was so brutal," confessed one fan.

Fans were also of the opinion that there was no way that even Novak Djokovic could have defeated Nadal on clay when the Spaniard was in such form.

"No version of Djokovic stands against this monster." opined one fan

Fans were amazed by the skill of Nadal's shot-making.

"It’s almost cartoonish in how good that final forehand is." One fan confessed

"Crazy to think about his wrist strength if you put in perspective how damn heavy his racket is". Another fan said.

Other fans claimed that the shot by Nadal was the greatest of all time.

"IMO the greatest ever shot in the history of tennis. The way he just walked off as well. This Nadal at RG was so scary" claimed a fan.

Rafael Nadal has an excellent record at the French Open

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Rafael Nadal's record at the Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland Garros is an unmatched performance by an individual player. The player from Mallorca has won the French Open 14 times which is a record. Overall, in his playing career at the French Open Nadal has lost just three matches, two of which came at the hands of Novak Djokovic.

Nadal embodies the perfect combination of mental tenacity and brute physical power, that has made the Spaniard a force to be reckoned with at the French Open over the years. Nadal's innate ability to move effortlessly on the clay surface, along with his vicious topspin forehand give the Spaniard a competitive advantage over his opponents at the French Open.

To commemorate Nadal's legacy at the tournament, a statue was built in resemblance to the Spaniard in 2021 outside the Roland Garros stadium.

