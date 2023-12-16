"No way these are real size" - Eugenie Bouchard reacts to Serbian basketball player Boban Marjanovic holding UNO cards

Eugenie Bouchard was amazed at a recent image of NBA player Boban Marjanovic holding UNO cards in the palm of his hand, one that has taken the internet by storm.

Bouchard, the 2014 Wimbledon finalist, is a former World No. 5, and has won one WTA singles and doubles title each so far. She also helped Canada win their first ever Billy Jean King Cup in 2023, where she won both the doubles matches she played.

On Friday, Serbian basketball player Boban Marjanovic posted a story on his Instagram of him holding UNO cards on his palm. Marjanovic, who is 7 foot 3 inches tall and is also known for having huge palms, sent social media into a frenzy with the image, where the cards looked miniscule in comparison to his hand. But many fans were quick to point out the possibility of Marjanovic deceiving them by using UNO's mini-deck.

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard was also amazed at the size comparison and reacted to the image on Twitter, saying:

There’s no way these are real size cards! Right??

An overview of Eugenie Bouchard's career off the court

Eugenie Bouchard has a had career riddled with injuries. She burst onto the scene in 2014, when she reached the final of Wimbledon, where she lost to Petra Kvitova, and the semifinals of both the French Open and the Australian Open. She also won her first WTA title at the age of 20.

The Candian star found it hard to replicate her earlier success but made a fortune off the court in brand endorsements. After her successful 2014 season, the 29-year-old signed a 3-year endorsement deal with Coca-Cola, along with deals with Nike, Babolat and Canadian communications and media company Rogers Communications.

Bouchard was ranked No. 1 by SportsPro in their "World's 50 Most Marketable Athletes 2015 list", toppling the likes of Neymar, Steph Curry, and Usain Bolt.

In 2016, the former World No. 5 was one of the top 10 highest-paid female athletes, earning $6.2 million that year. In 2020, Nike dropped Bouchard due to her continuous poor performances. She signed a clothing deal with New Balance in 2021 and currently uses Yonex rackets.

Bouchard boasts a strong social media following as well. She has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter, and has an estimated net worth of $6 million.