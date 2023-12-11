“No way that’s crazy” – Nick Kyrgios partakes in heated debate over LeBron James as the current best in NBA with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce

Nick Kyrgios recently debated with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce over whether LeBron James was the best player currently in the NBA.

James is on the court competing in his 20th season at the NBA. Representing the Los Angeles Lakers, he is averaging 25 points per game. It is the sporting legend's sixth consecutive season with the Lakers, who are currently placed fifth in the Western Conference table.

Kyrgios recently appeared on the SHOWTIME Basketball podcast alongside former basketball players Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Tony Allen to discuss various topics. The four guys watched the Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers in the final of the inaugural NBA Cup. The Los Angeles side defeated their opponents 123-109 to win the title. Notably, LeBron James was picked as the MVP after the contest ended.

Nick Kyrgios and Kevin Garnett went head-to-head against Paul Pierce over picking James as the best baller in the NBA at present. Pierce opined that the likes of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jayson Tatum were better than the 38-year-old.

Garnet rubbished Pierce's claims multiple times during the heated debate. Kyrgios, however, showcased a placid outlook until Pierce ranked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander above LeBron James.

"No way that's crazy, that's wild," Nick Kyrgios replied to Pierce.

Nick Kyrgios: "As a kid, basketball was my first passion"

Nick Kyrigos recently stated that he grew up with an extreme love for basketball as a sport.

"As a kid, basketball was my first passion. So I've you know, pretty much grown up watching them play as a team and obviously the association. I modeled like myself, you know, my fashion, the way I play the sport of tennis on the NBA," Kyrgios said during an interview in July 2023.

When comparing the two sports of basketball and tennis, the Australian argued that tennis tournaments lack the essence of an NBA game, in the sense that there was less to no camaraderie among its participants.

"But, you know, I think that's what tennis needs. We need to come together a bit more. I mean, I feel very isolated at tournaments. Sometimes I feel a bit, I'm overstepping if I'm approaching another player. And I feel like that's the biggest thing about tennis. Like we are competing against each other but I think it needs more of that team environment," he added.

Kyrgios also shared that he admires NBA side Boston Celtics.

"So, for the NBA, like I'm a Boston Celtics fan, I just love the whole team. I think they kind of work together with pretty much everything. So, I think that's how tennis needs to be," he said.