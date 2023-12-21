"No wonder Carlos Alcaraz couldn't keep that No. 1 ranking" - Fans react to Spaniard wearing Arsenal kit during Christmas celebration soccer match

Several fans responded to Carlos Alcaraz playing in an Arsenal kit during the traditional football match held at his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's academy.

The Spaniard wore an Arsenal shirt from the 1990s with club legend Dennis Bergkamp's name on the back.

Fans had a variety of reactions to the 20-year-old donning the Premier League's outfit, with one stating that Alcaraz wearing an Arsenal kit was the reason why he could not keep the World No. 1 ranking.

"No wonder he couldn't keep that No 1 ranking," the fan's tweet read.

One fan poked fun at Alcaraz for wearing a "knockoff shirt" despite being sponsored by Nike.

"Sponsored by Nike and still wearing a knock off shirt," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said that while he hated Arsenal, Alcaraz wearing a Dennis Bergkamp shirt was "dope".

"I'm an Arsenal hater at core but Carlos Alcaraz sporting a 90s Dennis Bergkamp jersey is dope," the fan's tweet read.

Carlos Alcaraz won six ATP titles in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz had an impressive 2023 season, winning 65 out of 77 matches with six titles to his name.

The first of these came at the Argentina Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie in the final. He then triumphed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the title clash.

Alcaraz won two titles during the clay-court season at the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jan-Lennard Struff in the respective finals. He had a memorable grass-court season where he won the Queen's Club Championships before claiming Wimbledon by beating Novak Djokovic in a thrilling title clash that lasted over five hours.

Alcaraz did not win another tournament after the grass-court Major, reaching the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and the semifinals of the US Open and ATP Finals.

Apart from the Cincinnati Masters, he also managed to reach the final of the Rio Open, where he was beaten by Cameron Norrie despite being a set up. Alcaraz's 2023 season ended at the ATP Finals in Turin, his first appearance at the tournament.

He started the year-end championships with a defeat to Alexander Zverev before beating Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals where he was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard will finish 2023 as the World No. 2 and will start the 2024 season at the Australian Open.