"No wonder players are boycotting press conferences" - Tennis fans appalled by ludicrous 'Lion' question posed to Alexander Zverev at French Open

Tennis fans were appalled by the ludicrous 'Lion' question posed to Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open press conference.

On Monday, June 5, Zverev secured his spot in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros by defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match was filled with intense drama, with the German fighting back from a break down in the second set and surrendering a 3-0 lead in the third before eventually winning the match.

During the post-match press conference, a journalist posed a rather ridiculous question to Alexander Zverev. The journalist congratulated Zverev on his impressive victory over Dimitrov and proceeded to ask if his fans referred to him as 'the lion' due to his confidence, athleticism, good looks, or simply because he sleeps excessively.

Zverev was perplexed by the question posed to him, but he maintained his professionalism while answering. The German admitted that he was unsure how to respond and explained that fans must have dubbed him 'a lion' due to his distinctive haircut and occasional outbursts during matches.

"I don't know how to answer that, to be honest. That's probably a little bit has to do with the haircut, a little bit with screaming," Zverev said.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their bewilderment at the line of questioning directed towards Zverev.

One fan wrote that it is precisely because of these types of questions that players are "boycotting" the French Open press conferences.

"No wonder players are boycotting press conferences," a fan tweeted.

Another fan questioned why the press conferences at Grand Slam events frequently included the most cringe-worthy questions.

"Why do the press conferences at Grand Slams so often feature the most cringe-worthy questions?" the fan tweeted.

Mitch Rustad @MitchRustad @josemorgado Why do the press conferences at Grand Slams so often feature the most cringe-worthy questions? @josemorgado Why do the press conferences at Grand Slams so often feature the most cringe-worthy questions?

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Stalker @StalkerNoite @josemorgado Those journalists at RG are the worst ones I've ever seen and I watch 4 different sports. @josemorgado Those journalists at RG are the worst ones I've ever seen and I watch 4 different sports.

👸 bird, humming bird🤸 @vaanishingpoint @josemorgado Thanks for all this animal kingdon info but im quite sure its bc of the hair @josemorgado Thanks for all this animal kingdon info but im quite sure its bc of the hair

Shane @boostar83 @josemorgado Why do tennis journos find it so hard to ask normal, relatable questions… @josemorgado Why do tennis journos find it so hard to ask normal, relatable questions…

mypustastelikecola @lanadelgey6969 @josemorgado never saw anyone calling him a lion @josemorgado never saw anyone calling him a lion

Alexander Zverev set to take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in French Open QF

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open

Alexander Zverev will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday, June 7.

Etcheverry secured his spot in the last eight by defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(8), 6-0, 6-1, marking his first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal. This match will be the first time the two players meet on tour.

If Zverev manages to defeat Etcheverry, he will face the winner of the highly-anticipated match between Holger Rune and Casper Ruud.

Poll : 0 votes